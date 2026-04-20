Eddie Howe is under intense pressure at Newcastle – but perhaps some perspective is needed amid the calls for the Magpies to replace their manager.

It has been a rotten season for Newcastle. A year after qualifying for the Champions League, they are currently 14th in the Premier League.

They are only three points ahead of Leeds who, until recent days, were firmly in a relegation battle.

If their recent form continues, it is entirely possible Howe’s side could be overtaken by Daniel Farke’s in the five games that remain.

However Newcastle finish the campaign and wherever their final place in the table may be, it will represent a major slump on last season.

And it is likely to spark a race for the exit door, with three of Howe’s best players, apparently, racing each other to the exit.

Sandro Tonali has been eyeing a move since January; Bruno Guimaraes has given his all and seems intent on taking the next step; while Anthony Gordon is said to be wanted by Liverpool – his boyhood club.

MORE: Anthony Gordon exit to spark Newcastle mutiny in race for St James’ Park exit

Amid the turmoil, it ought to be remembered how far Howe has brought Newcastle.

When he took over in November 2021, this is where he found them…

From second-bottom of the Premier League, Howe has taken Newcastle to the Champions League twice and brought their first major trophy since 1969.

Of course, the Saudi money is a factor. Since they bought the club from Mike Ashley, Newcastle’s net spend is around the £400million mark.

But, as Chelsea have shown, it isn’t as simple as throwing money at the squad. Howe has – for the most part – moulded a squad and a team to be competitive towards the top of the table.

Indeed, in the four and a half years since Howe took over when they were off the bottom of the league only on goal difference, here is the full Premier League table…

Should that record buy Howe more time?

There is some discontent among the ranks of the Toon Army, most of whom would turn on Howe only reluctantly.

Given the size of the rebuild likely to be necessary this summer, is Howe the man to lead it? Or do Newcastle need a new manager?

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