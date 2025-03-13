The Premier League table since Ratcliffe bought in highlights how bad Man Utd have been...

Sir Jim Ratcliffe reckons Man Utd will win the title again under his ownership. The Premier League table since he arrived shows how far they have to go.

It has been a big week for Sir Jim Ratcliffe…

On Monday, he went before the cameras to face questions over his stewardship of Manchester United. Many people felt the billionaire came across poorly. Though it could have been worse.

Then, on Tuesday, Ratcliffe was the face of the presentation of Manchester United’s new home. That, a £2billion circus tent, went down as well as his interview.

Ratcliffe received some criticism for saying that some United players weren’t good enough and that some were overpaid. What else could he say? To deny either suggestion would be a bare-faced lie.

United’s current position proves it, but their Premier League woes stretch back before this season to the start of Ratcliffe’s reign.

His investment was confirmed on February 20 2024, since when United have amassed 50 points from 41 games.

That’s an average of 1.2ppg – the lowest since 1980-81. Over a 38-game season, that would see United finish on 46 points.

Only once in the last decade would that be enough for a top-half finish. In that time, 46 points would lead to an average finish of 12th.

Here’s the full Premier League table since Ratcliffe’s investment was confirmed almost 13 months ago.





