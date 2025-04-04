Kevin De Bruyne has announced he will leave City this summer.

Only one club got within 128 points of Manchester City since Kevin De Bruyne arrived at the Etihad…

De Bruyne announced on Friday that he will leave City at the end of the season after a decade in Manchester.

In that time, the midfielder has won the Champions League, six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups.

De Bruyne also won the Premier League Player of the Season twice, as well being named in the Premier League Team of the Season five times.

Pep Guardiola labelled De Bruyne ‘one of the greatest for sure’, while admitting it is ‘impossible to imagine’ City having the same level of success without him.

Indeed, a quick glance at the Premier League table since De Bruyne joined City from Wolfsburg highlights how dominant City have been.

Only Liverpool can reasonably claim to have pushed the Citizens in the Premier League, with Arsenal a massive 129 points back.

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE SINCE CITY SIGNED DE BRUYNE ON AUGUST 30, 2015





For De Bruyne, leaving City will be a wrench.

“Football led me to all of you – and to this city. Chasing this dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people… gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what – we won EVERYTHING.

“Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele, and I are all grateful for what this place has meant to our family. “Manchester” will forever be on our kids’ passports – and more importantly, in each of our hearts.

“This will always be our HOME.

“We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride.

“Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter.

“Let’s enjoy these last moments together!”

