Liverpool are suffering a six-month-long hangover, illustrated by the fact that they have been a bottom-half side since being crowned Premier League champions.

The Reds’ 3-0 defeat at Manchester City has seen them discounted by many – including us – as genuine contenders to retain their title.

Even if they suddenly shake off their ills to bother Arsenal and City in a title race, there is little doubt that, right now, it is crisis time.

Arne Slot’s side have lost five of their last six Premier League matches – the form table has them in the relegation zone – and seven of their last 10 in all competitions.

But Liverpool’s slump can be traced further back, almost to the day they won the 2024/25 title by thrashing Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield on April 27.

In the 15 Premier League games since, the Reds have lost more games than they have won – seven defeats and six victories – while drawing two.

Which means they linger in the bottom half of this table below Manchester United who, for much of this period, have been derided as a circus.

Premier League table since Liverpool clinched the title

They may be above Sunderland – just – but the newly-promoted Black Cats have almost matched the champions’ points tally despite playing four fewer games.

What next? Slot out?

Mercifully for the manager, there could be some respite coming for Liverpool after the international break.

Three of their next four opponents are teams currently in the bottom five: Nottingham Forest (home), West Ham and Leeds (both away).

They also travel to Spurs before Christmas – no one leaves the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium empty-handed these days – and host rock-bottom Wolves before the end of 2025.

But what if Slot fails to spark an improvement from Liverpool before the New Year?