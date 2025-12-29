Nuno has failed to fix West Ham. But who can?

Nuno Espirito Santo’s job is said to be in real danger at West Ham and the Premier League table since he was appointed highlights why…

Nuno was appointed on September 27 to replace Graham Potter with the Hammers level on points with Aston Villa. Which sounds a lot more impressive than it actually is.

That was when Villa couldn’t score, let alone win. Then Unai Emery cast a spell, or something, and the Villans turned into prime 1970s Brazil, going from third bottom to third from top.

West Ham, though, remain rooted in the relegation zone.

To be fair to Nuno, in 13 games under the Portuguese, West Ham have climbed… one place to 18th.

But they are now five points from safety and in danger of being cut adrift.

Which, understandably, is making the Hammers board uneasy. Hence why they are considering another change.

The list of candidates offers few obvious replacements, but the table since Nuno was appointed highlights how the ex Forest, Wolves and Spurs manager is not having the effect he was hired for…

MORE ON THE HAPLESS HAMMERS