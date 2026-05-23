Here is how dominant Pep Guardiola has been during his decade at Manchester City as he prepares to take charge of his 380th and final Premier League game on Sunday…

Guardiola is leaving City following the last-day clash with Aston Villa after 10 years in the Etihad hot-seat.

Was he the finest Premier League manager ever? He’s certainly in the top two.

What cannot be disputed, though, is just how dominant City have been throughout his reign.

Guardiola took over from Manuel Pellegrini in 2016 during a summer of change in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho had just been appointed at Manchester United; Antonio Conte was in at Chelsea; and Jurgen Klopp was still getting his feet under the table at Liverpool.

It did not click immediately for Guardiola. He found City in fourth place and his first season saw them finish third, behind Conte’s Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham.

Premier League table 2016/17

From there, though, it began to click for City.

Guardiola’s second season brought him the first of six Premier League titles, in addition to the Champions League and eight domestic cups.

If that honours list isn’t proof of City’s superiority under Guardiola, the league table since he first took over certainly is.

Only Liverpool have got within 100 points of Pep since he arrived, and fourth-placed Chelsea are almost 200 points off.

Under Guardiola, City have scored almost 300 league goals more than Manchester United in the last decade.

Here is the table since Guardiola was appointed at City…