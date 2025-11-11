Only three ever-present teams have a worse record than Man Utd since Amorim arrived.

Ruben Amorim has managed Manchester United for exactly a year and an entire season’s worth of games. Positionally, the verdict isn’t good…

Amorim flew into Manchester a year ago today, on Monday November 11 2024, to take over a failing giant.

United were 13th in the Premier League table when the Portuguese arrived, up a place from 14th when his appointment was confirmed 10 days earlier.

Since Amorim first walked through the doors at Carrington one year ago, he has now managed 38 Premier League matches.

That season’s worth of games shows no tangible improvement on their standing in the league.

Indeed, of the 17 ever-present teams, only three teams – West Ham, Tottenham, and Wolves – have a worse record.

Premier League table since Amorim arrived on November 11, 2024

It is a table that requires some context.

Fourteen of his 17 defeats came last season when, frankly, Amorim was driving a clown car while the wheels were falling off.

With the players he most wanted out now gone, and some uncharacteristically-astute signings, there are now signs of improvement and reasons for optimism.

Indeed, on the day he becomes cheaper to sack, Amorim’s authority has never been stronger.

