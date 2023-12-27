Man Utd just ahead of Liverpool in Premier League table v bottom half

Last season Manchester City were the clear winners in this Premier League table as they won the title at a canter.

You cannot win the Premier League title without racking up the wins v the worst teams in the Premier League and on that metric, Manchester United are absolutely due a title challenge.

Liverpool and Arsenal are still unbeaten this season against bottom-half sides, which is why they are very much in a title race.

You can check out this particular Premier League table for every season in the competition’s history.

