Man Utd win over Villa lifts them to 18th in Premier League table v top half!

This is a Premier League table topped by Arsenal in 2022/23 as they beat more elite sides than Manchester City despite not winning the title.

City are better in that department in 2023/24 while Liverpool have drawn too many games against other top-half sides.

But the real story is Manchester United, who finally beat Aston Villa at their ninth attempt against the best sides in the top flight.

You can check out this particular Premier League table for every season in the competition’s history.

Here’s the full range of tables available on F365, including – you guessed it – the ‘table v bottom half’, as well as the ‘calendar year table’ stretching all the way back until football began in 1992, a ‘table when scoring first’, the all-important ranking of teams based on ‘corners won’ and about 20 or so more.