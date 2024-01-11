Liverpool top Premier League table when the opposition scores first

Last season Crystal Palace picked up 24 points from Premier League games in which the opposition scored first while Aston Villa picked up just seven.

You can check out this key statistic from every season in Premier League history to see the greatest/worst teams for picking up points when going behind.

This season Liverpool are the clear leaders in this metric, losing only one Premier League game in which they have conceded the first goal.

On the contrary, neither Everton nor Burnley have managed to pick up a single point when the opposition has scored first.

Here’s the full range of tables available on F365, including – you guessed it – the table when scoring first, as well as the ‘calendar year table’ stretching all the way back until football began in 1992, the all-important ranking of teams based on ‘corners won’ and about 20 or so more.