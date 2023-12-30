Arsenal top this Premier League table that is the mark of champions

Arsenal top a particular Premier League table that has been led by the Premier League champions in every season since Manchester City won their first title against the odds in 2011/12.

Arsenal have picked up the most points from games in which they have scored first, proving they have the resilience and control to win games if they score the first goal.

Tottenham have scored the first goal on more occasions but they often lack the resilience to hang on.

Last season the Gunners did not lose a single game after scoring first but they were pipped at the post by Manchester City, who astonishingly scored the opening goal in 32 of their 38 Premier League games.

But this season City have lost that machine-like efficiency, allowing Arsenal to top a Premier League table that is usually an excellent indicator of champions.