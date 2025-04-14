Wolves had just nine points from 16 Premier League games when they sacked Gary O’Neil and appointed Vitor Pereira, who has now rather handily been in charge for 16 Premier League games himself.

The change has been remarkable, with the Premier League table since his appointment day placing Wolves in eighth place, only two points behind Manchester City.

This version of Wolves are way ahead of Chelsea, who have slipped out of the Champions League places and are currently bound for the Europa League.

They are also demonstrably rather a lot better than Manchester United and Tottenham, who were beaten 4-2 for Pereira’s eighth Premier League victory.

Almost three years after Everton fans embarrassed themselves by campaigning for Frank Lampard to be appointed ahead of the Portuguese manager, he has rescued Wolves’ season and secured their Premier League future.

So what has he changed? Well, the permanent switch to a back three has been key, with January signing Emmanuel Agbadou at the heart of that defence.

Switching Matt Doherty and Nelson Semedo, with the latter utilising his pace at right wing-back, was an apparent no-brainer, while Pereira has built around the Brazilian Andre in central midfield.

Such has been Wolves’ improvement that they have been without the brilliant Matheus Cunha for four Premier League games and still emerged unbeaten; he came off the bench v Tottenham to score his 14th Premier League goal of the season.

Other takeaways from this particular table – which takes in roughly half the number of games played this season – are that Newcastle have picked up the same number of points as Arsenal from one fewer game, and that Ange Postecoglou is very lucky to still be in a job.

Here is the full Premier League table since Vitor Pereira officially took charge of Wolves on December 19, 2024: