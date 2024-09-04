Liverpool and Man City dominate Premier League XI of the season so far

David Raya is the goalkeeper but it’s Liverpool and Manchester City who dominate the Premier League XI of the season so far.

This is based on WhoScored ratings and at this stage, every player must have started all three Premier League games. Sorry, Noni Madueke.

GOALKEEPER: David Raya (Arsenal)

The Arsenal goalkeeper has not made the most saves (that’s Mark Flekken) or recorded the highest save percentage (that’s Alisson), but Raya has made nine saves that all came from within the penalty area. Including that save v Aston Villa to deny Ollie Watkins.

RIGHT-BACK: Pedro Porro (Tottenham)

At this stage of the season, a Premier League goal makes all the difference to a defender’s rating. Though it’s worth noting that only Trent Alexander-Arnold has created more chances, and he has been dribbled past only once in three games (for context, Ben White has been dribbled past five times).

CENTRE-BACK: Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Again, the goal has done many of the hard yards here, but WhoScored reward defenders who ‘do things’ and Romero has made an awful lot of tackles. Though not as many as…

CENTRE-BACK: William Saliba (Arsenal)

Now, there is an argument that centre-halves should not be making a lot of tackles, but Saliba is flawless in that regard so we can forgive him. In three Premier League games he has attempted 14 tackles and been successful 14 times. He also has a 94% pass completion rate, which is officially not bad.

LEFT-BACK: Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

Last season was so poor for left-backs that the PFA did not even name a left-back in their Premier League team of the season. But Robinson – who somehow remained at Fulham despite reported interest from Liverpool and Manchester United – has already claimed two assists this season to give himself a head start.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City)

He was brilliant on the opening weekend v Chelsea and has seamlessly ensured that City have not missed Rodri in this perfect start to the new Premier League season. A pass completion rate of 94.9% is pure Rodri, who we expect to be firmly ensconced in this XI by the end of October.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

A really surprisingly excellent start to the season for the Dutchman, who has been successful in eight of nine attempted tackles across three games and ranks very highly for interceptions and blocked passes. Has created no chances and had no shots but there are other players in this Liverpool side who can take care of all that.

RIGHT WING: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Three goals and three assists in three games. Absolutely ludicrous numbers so there’s little surprise that Liverpool’s priority is to find his long-term replacement.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Another player who might be in his final season in the Premier League, and it could be another absolute belter. He was overshadowed by Kovacic against Chelsea but he claimed a goal and an assist against Ipswich and then created six chances in the win over West Ham.

LEFT WING: Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

It took Diaz until early November to reach the three-goal mark last season but he is there in early September after he began life under Arne Slot with a bang. Also gets through an impressive amount of defensive work, which keeps him on a par with Salah in the WhoScored rankings.

STRIKER: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Seven goals in three games. His statistics continue to be utterly ludicrous.