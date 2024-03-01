Liverpool pip Man Utd in ranking of Premier League teams by academy minutes
Referring to Jurgen Klopp’s youngsters as his “kids” was deemed something of a misnomer by many after their Carabao Cup final win, given the average age of the Chelsea team was younger than daddy’s, but the subsequent win over Southampton in the FA Cup, and the three goals from academy graduates, had the masses legitimately swooning over the German’s offspring.
Klopp’s been forced to turn to his academy as a result of an injury crisis amid their quadruple charge, with six out of Melwood starting against Saints, and a further three coming off the bench. But how does Liverpool’s reliance on their youth compare to other Premier League teams?
We’ve ranked the English top flight sides by the number of minutes handed to academy graduates.
20) Brentford: 120 minutes
Ellery Balcombe – 120 minutes
19) Wolves: 227
Nathan Fraser – 164
Harvey Griffiths – 36
Tawanda Chirewa – 17
Alfie Pond – 10
18) Everton: 241
Lewis Dobbin – 239
Tyler Onyango – 1
Thomas Cannon – 1
17) Fulham: 571
Marek Rodak – 480
Luc De Fougerolles – 90
Devan Tanton – 1
16) Bournemouth: 586
Mark Travers – 300
Jaidon Anthony – 242
Gavin Kilkenny – 34
Dominic Sadi – 8
Daniel Adu-Adjei – 2
15) Luton: 599
Cauley Woodrow – 470
Joe Johnson – 129
14) Nottingham Forest: 832
Joe Worrall – 545
Brennan Johnson – 256
Joe Gardner – 31
13) Tottenham: 843
Oliver Skipp – 748
Dane Scarlett – 84
Jamie Donley – 11
12) Burnley: 953
Jay Rodriguez – 953
11) West Ham: 989
Ben Johnson – 698
Divin Mubama – 280
Callum Marshall – 11
10) Aston Villa: 1161
Jacob Ramsey – 1036
Filip Marshall – 90
Omari Kellyman – 13
Tommi O’Reilly – 12
Cameron Archer – 6
Jaden Philogene Bidace – 4
9) Sheffield United: 1942
William Osula – 835
Andre Brooks – 753
Rhys Norrington-Davies – 250
Louie Marsh – 45
Jili Buyabu – 28
Antwoine Hackford – 13
Sydie Peck – 10
Ryan One – 8
8) Crystal Palace: 2907
Tyrick Mitchell – 2500
Jesurun Rak Sakyi – 235
David Ozoh – 172
7) Brighton: 3545
Evan Ferguson – 1530
Jack Hinshelwood – 1214
Solly March – 764
Benicio Boaitey – 37
6) Manchester City: 4841
Phil Foden – 2911
Rico Lewis – 1106
Oscar Bobb – 565
Cole Palmer – 122
Micah Hamilton – 105
Jacob Wright – 16
Mohamadou Susoho – 15
James McAtee – 1
5) Newcastle: 4956
Sean Longstaff – 2583
Lewis Miley – 1694
Elliot Anderson – 462
Paul Dummett – 185
Ben Parkinson – 25
Alex Murphy – 4
Michael Ndiweni – 1
Amadou Diallo – 1
Joe White – 1
4) Arsenal: 5124
Bukayo Saka – 2752
Eddie Nketiah – 1357
Reiss Nelson – 566
Emile Smith Rowe – 368
Charles Sagoe Jr – 67
Ethan Nwaneri – 14
3) Chelsea: 7167
Conor Gallagher – 2755
Levi Colwill – 2355
Armando Broja – 728
Reece James – 448
Ian Maatsen – 416
Alfie Gilchrist – 248
Trevoh Chalobah – 118
Bashir Humphreys – 90
Leo Castledine – 6
Michael Golding – 2
Jimi Tauriainen – 1
2) Manchester United: 9320
Alejandro Garnacho – 2325
Marcus Rashford – 2317
Scott McTominay – 1864
Kobbie Mainoo – 1172
Jonny Evans – 1118
Hannibal Mejbri – 330
Willy Kambwala – 102
Omari Forson – 61
Daniel Gore – 31
1) Liverpool: 10574
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2005
Harvey Elliott – 1868
Curtis Jones – 1684
Caoimhin Kelleher – 1560
Jarell Quansah – 1473
Conor Bradley – 866
Ben Doak – 245
James McConnell – 195
Bobby Clark – 192
Luke Chambers – 138
Kaide Gordon – 76
Stefan Bajcetic – 72
Jayden Danns – 64
Lewis Koumas – 62
Calum Scanlon – 53
Trey Nyoni – 13
Owen Beck – 8