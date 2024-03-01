Liverpool pip Man Utd in ranking of Premier League teams by academy minutes

Referring to Jurgen Klopp’s youngsters as his “kids” was deemed something of a misnomer by many after their Carabao Cup final win, given the average age of the Chelsea team was younger than daddy’s, but the subsequent win over Southampton in the FA Cup, and the three goals from academy graduates, had the masses legitimately swooning over the German’s offspring.

Klopp’s been forced to turn to his academy as a result of an injury crisis amid their quadruple charge, with six out of Melwood starting against Saints, and a further three coming off the bench. But how does Liverpool’s reliance on their youth compare to other Premier League teams?

We’ve ranked the English top flight sides by the number of minutes handed to academy graduates.

READ MORE: Full list of every Liverpool academy graduate Klopp has given debut to should embarrass Mourinho

20) Brentford: 120 minutes

Ellery Balcombe – 120 minutes

19) Wolves: 227

Nathan Fraser – 164

Harvey Griffiths – 36

Tawanda Chirewa – 17

Alfie Pond – 10

18) Everton: 241

Lewis Dobbin – 239

Tyler Onyango – 1

Thomas Cannon – 1

17) Fulham: 571

Marek Rodak – 480

Luc De Fougerolles – 90

Devan Tanton – 1

16) Bournemouth: 586

Mark Travers – 300

Jaidon Anthony – 242

Gavin Kilkenny – 34

Dominic Sadi – 8

Daniel Adu-Adjei – 2

15) Luton: 599

Cauley Woodrow – 470

Joe Johnson – 129

14) Nottingham Forest: 832

Joe Worrall – 545

Brennan Johnson – 256

Joe Gardner – 31

13) Tottenham: 843

Oliver Skipp – 748

Dane Scarlett – 84

Jamie Donley – 11

12) Burnley: 953

Jay Rodriguez – 953

11) West Ham: 989

Ben Johnson – 698

Divin Mubama – 280

Callum Marshall – 11

10) Aston Villa: 1161

Jacob Ramsey – 1036

Filip Marshall – 90

Omari Kellyman – 13

Tommi O’Reilly – 12

Cameron Archer – 6

Jaden Philogene Bidace – 4

9) Sheffield United: 1942

William Osula – 835

Andre Brooks – 753

Rhys Norrington-Davies – 250

Louie Marsh – 45

Jili Buyabu – 28

Antwoine Hackford – 13

Sydie Peck – 10

Ryan One – 8

8) Crystal Palace: 2907

Tyrick Mitchell – 2500

Jesurun Rak Sakyi – 235

David Ozoh – 172

7) Brighton: 3545

Evan Ferguson – 1530

Jack Hinshelwood – 1214

Solly March – 764

Benicio Boaitey – 37

6) Manchester City: 4841

Phil Foden – 2911

Rico Lewis – 1106

Oscar Bobb – 565

Cole Palmer – 122

Micah Hamilton – 105

Jacob Wright – 16

Mohamadou Susoho – 15

James McAtee – 1

5) Newcastle: 4956

Sean Longstaff – 2583

Lewis Miley – 1694

Elliot Anderson – 462

Paul Dummett – 185

Ben Parkinson – 25

Alex Murphy – 4

Michael Ndiweni – 1

Amadou Diallo – 1

Joe White – 1

4) Arsenal: 5124

Bukayo Saka – 2752

Eddie Nketiah – 1357

Reiss Nelson – 566

Emile Smith Rowe – 368

Charles Sagoe Jr – 67

Ethan Nwaneri – 14

3) Chelsea: 7167

Conor Gallagher – 2755

Levi Colwill – 2355

Armando Broja – 728

Reece James – 448

Ian Maatsen – 416

Alfie Gilchrist – 248

Trevoh Chalobah – 118

Bashir Humphreys – 90

Leo Castledine – 6

Michael Golding – 2

Jimi Tauriainen – 1

2) Manchester United: 9320

Alejandro Garnacho – 2325

Marcus Rashford – 2317

Scott McTominay – 1864

Kobbie Mainoo – 1172

Jonny Evans – 1118

Hannibal Mejbri – 330

Willy Kambwala – 102

Omari Forson – 61

Daniel Gore – 31

1) Liverpool: 10574

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2005

Harvey Elliott – 1868

Curtis Jones – 1684

Caoimhin Kelleher – 1560

Jarell Quansah – 1473

Conor Bradley – 866

Ben Doak – 245

James McConnell – 195

Bobby Clark – 192

Luke Chambers – 138

Kaide Gordon – 76

Stefan Bajcetic – 72

Jayden Danns – 64

Lewis Koumas – 62

Calum Scanlon – 53

Trey Nyoni – 13

Owen Beck – 8