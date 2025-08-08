Manchester United shamed by fan-owned local side in Premier League ticket price comparison

Premier League football has never been bigger, bolder or more global, but for many, it’s also never felt further away. As ticket prices hit record highs, thousands of fans are being priced out of attending matches altogether.

Now, a new campaign from Football365 is urging supporters not to abandon the game, but to reconnect with it by looking closer to home and further down the football pyramid.

As part of the campaign, the leading sports publisher has crunched the numbers – using data from Sport365 – to highlight just how stark the divide has become and where affordable football still exists.

The study pinpoints every Premier League stadium in England alongside average matchday ticket prices, then reveals the nearest non-league clubs – often just a few miles away – where matchday entry is a fraction of the cost.

Using 2024/25 ticket prices, the data reveals the most expensive Premier League clubs to attend and compares them with local grassroots teams. The contrast is striking.

North West: Affordable football heartland

Football fans looking for an affordable matchday experience need look no further than the North West of England, which holds the top spot for the cheapest matchday experience in the country.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United’s cheapest matchday ticket now costs £66, with the most expensive season ticket reaching £1,057. In contrast, FC United of Manchester offers adult tickets for just £13, and under-18s can get in for £3.

Over at the Etihad, Manchester City tickets start at £43, with the most expensive season tickets priced at £1,122. Approximately 7 miles east of the Etihad, Hyde United F.C. plays at Ewen Fields, where a game can be enjoyed for as little as £7.

Liverpool fans are also feeling the squeeze, with Anfield ticket prices starting at £39 and going up to £904 for a top-tier season ticket. Meanwhile, just 20 minutes away, Marine AFC offers a more affordable experience: adult tickets are £15; juniors pay £6; and under-11s get in for free.

There are affordable alternatives to Premier League football

London: Eye-watering prices vs. budget local alternatives

In north London, Arsenal fans are contending with the most expensive season tickets in the Premier League at £2,000, with tickets for single matches reaching £141 (lowest of £30). Meanwhile, at Haringey Borough, fans can enjoy games for just £10.

Across town, Chelsea supporters pay up to £75 for a single match and £1,015 for the most expensive season ticket. Nearby non-league sides continue to provide more affordable ways to enjoy football.

At Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace tickets average £48. But just a short distance away, Dulwich Hamlet provides a lively matchday for around £13.

West London’s Fulham fans face matchday costs of up to £160 and season tickets as high as £3,000 – the most expensive in the league. In comparison, Woking FC, located about 20 minutes away, offers adult tickets starting at £21 and junior tickets (under 17) for £9.

North East: Price divide in The Toon

The North East is another region where Premier League matchdays come at a steep cost. While ticket prices for Newcastle United can start as low as £32, in reality it’s nearly impossible to secure tickets at that price without a Membership, and even then fans often face long waiting lists. For some games, prices can soar to £70 or more, making affordability a challenge for many supporters.

However, grassroots football remains accessible, with Heaton Stannington FC offering matchday entry for just £9 at an affordable alternative where fans can enjoy a relaxed atmosphere and legendary local pies.

South East: Affordable football on the coast

Brighton fans face matchday prices of around £33, but Whitehawk FC, a fiercely community-focused club with a “Football For All” ethos, offers a budget-friendly alternative with pay-what-you-want schemes to ensure accessibility for all.