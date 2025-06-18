Premier League tickets loophole sees fans get opening-day seats early

Fans who want to get early tickets to the opening weekend of the Premier League season face prices of up to £1,000 or face a gamble in the ticket ballots.

The Premier League is the most popular in the world and stadiums across the country are expected to be completely sold out on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 season.

While some fans will have to wait for the club’s own ticket sales and ballots for seats, fans who want to pay more can secure tickets to the biggest games of the opening weekend from 9am thanks to a new official VIP and hospitality seller.

Seat Unique are selling tickets to every Premier League opening game of the season at 9am today (Wednesday 18 June) including tickets at the likes of Anfield, Old Trafford and the Emirates.

Liverpool open the season on Friday night against Bournemouth and tickets are on sale already for £449 for Anfield’s hospitality lounges.

Manchester United’s blockbuster opening game against Arsenal is also on sale priced at £299 for the Sunday game. Tickets are also on sale for Everton’s first home game at Hill Dickinson Stadium against Brighton on week two of the Premier League fixtures from £585.

Seat Unique has secured rights to sell lounges, VIP seats and hospitality for many Premier League grounds and prices start from around £70 up to four-figure seats in hospitality areas offering food, drinks and entertainment. You can see all of the tickets here.

The league’s top clubs have already introduced ballots to give fans a chance to get tickets for the new season and fans are only able to enter them if they sign up for a club membership package.

Arsenal hold ballots for every home game for club members, with tens of thousands of fans scrambling for tickets. Liverpool hold sales twice a season with the first coming in July for games in the first half of the season.

Manchester United, Spurs and Newcastle all hold ticket sales for members with demand drastically outstripping supply and Everton have released new membership options for fans who want to visit the league’s newest stadium as they move into their new home at Bramley Moore Dock.