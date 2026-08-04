Premier League transfer net spend table for 26/27 season

We all know Chelsea and Tottenham are spending all the money (they are the biggest spenders across Europe this summer) but where do they stand on the net spend Premier League table?

All figures are from transfermarkt. Here’s the five-year net spend table (topped by Chelsea by a mile)

1) Chelsea 26/27 net spend: £-219.73m

Transfers in: £333.01m

Transfers out: £113.27m

There has been an awful lot of money spent (on Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix and a coterie or children and old men) but no Big Six club will bring in more money this summer, with many more likely to follow.

2) Tottenham 26/27 net spend: £-158.82m

Transfers in: £228.6m

Transfers out: £69.78m

Yes, there has been considerable money spent (and some massive overpays) on some belt-and-braces Premier League signings, but they have also broken a world record with the hefty fee they demanded for Luka Vuskovic. And Cristian Romero will bring in a hefty sum.

3) Manchester City 26/27 net spend: £-130.16m

Transfers in: £150m

Transfers out: £19.84m

Elliot Anderson and some children have arrived but Manchester City have been surprisingly quiet on the exit front, though that could soon change with Rodri. And they probably have a £25m midfielder down the back of the sofa.

4) Liverpool 26/27 net spend: £-88.7m

Transfers in: £88.7m

Transfers out: –

No money recouped for Mo Salah, Andy Robertson or Ibrahima Konate and Liverpool have a thin squad so might be reluctant to sell, though £70m for Cody Gakpo might be tricky to turn down.

5) Ipswich Town 26/27 net spend: £-77.47m

Transfers in: £84.46m

Transfers out: £7m

It’s not quite Sunderland levels of spending but Ipswich will certainly have seen the Black Cats’ successful 25/26 season and thought it was worth the investment, especially with parachute payments in play from their last (failed) attempt.

6) Brentford 26/27 net spend: £-65.5m

Transfers in: £71.49m

Transfers out: £6m

After the summer of 2025 when they made a transfer profit as their manager and three key players left, this could be a summer of consolidation for the Bees, if they stand firm on Igor Thiago. They have already broken their own incoming transfer record for Mamadou Sangare.

7) Everton 26/27 net spend: £-55.91m

Transfers in: £55.91m

Transfers out: –

Two loan signings have been made permanent and Hayden Hackney has arrived but there surely has to be more business done if Everton are to avoid a bottom-half finish. But will they have to sell Iliman Ndiaye to pay for squad reinforcements?

8) Bournemouth 26/27 net spend: £-48.89m

Transfers in: £58.65m

Transfers out: £9.76m

They made the biggest transfer profit of 2025/26 but they will not want a repeat. Being mid-table in terms of net spend will suit them just fine going into their first season in Europe.

9) Manchester United 26/27 net spend: £-45.63m

Transfers in: £83.3m

Transfers out: £37.67m

Obviously money was lost on Rasmus Hojlund but they still banked a half-decent fee that paid for Youri Tielemans with change left over. Not getting fees for Manuel Ugarte or potentially Marcus Rashford this summer may prevent further extensive spending.

10) Coventry City 26/27 net spend: £-41.1m

Transfers in: £41.1m

Transfers out: –

Not quite Ipswich levels of spending but there is no parachute payment advantage her.

11) Fulham 26/27 net spend: £-39.38m

Transfers in: £47.95m

Transfers out: £8.56m

It feels right to see Fulham in mid-table. A decent offer for Sander Berge could change things but Alvaro Arbeloa has raided Real Madrid and would be surprised if there were too many more incomings or outgoings.

12) Arsenal 26/27 net spend: £-35.96m

Transfers in: £68.49m

Transfers out: £32.53m

That incoming number is about to go through the roof if they pull off the Vinicius Jnr and Bruno Guimaraes deals. The problem? They haven’t sold anybody for more than they sold The Ox almost a decade ago. Pathetic.

13) Brighton 26/27 net spend: £-33.69m

Transfers in: £108.22m

Transfers out: £74.55m

Over £100m has been spent but much of it has been recouped by the sale of Jan Paul van Hecke. Just Brighton doing Brighton things.

14) Leeds United 26/27 net spend: £-9.85m

Transfers in: £31.68m

Transfers out: £21.83m

A change at centre-half and we’re not expecting a load more business from Leeds in a summer of consolidation. The free transfer signing of Harry Wilson is a big incoming that does not register on these numbers.

15) Hull City 26/27 net spend: £7.52m

Transfers in: £3m

Transfers out: £10.51m

Promoted way too early, there’s a case for taking the Premier League cash and safeguarding their medium-term future.

16) Sunderland 26/27 net spend: £18.84m

Transfers in: –

Transfers out: £18.84m

We presume they are planning to do something before an unlikely quest into Europe.

17) Newcastle United 26/27 net spend: £23.03m

Transfers in: £137.93m

Transfers out: £160.96m

Now that’s what you call churn. With more likely to come as Bruno G nears his own transfer. Could it work out for the best? Newcastle are bringing in numbers to replace those very lucrative exits.

18) Crystal Palace 26/27 net spend: £57m

Transfers in: –

Transfers out: £57m

Crystal Palace continue to be notoriously slow out of the blocks with incoming transfers, but they have Maxence Lacroix money burning a hole in their pockets.

19) Aston Villa 26/27 net spend: £103.6m

Transfers in: £90.33m

Transfers out: £193.92m

The sales of Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans and assorted others make them the biggest Premier League sellers this summer, but they have done some fine low-key business. If there’s any club we trust to get this right…

20) Nottingham Forest 26/27 net spend: £106.16m

Transfers in: £17.12m

Transfers out: £123.29m

Will they spend the Elliot Anderson money? Right now any potential sellers of Nottingham Forest targets know they have money. It could be a tricky summer.