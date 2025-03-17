Pedro Neto is in the Premier League's worst XI of the weekend

The international break is here and on the last weekend of Premier League football this month, Manchester City dropped more points, Nottingham Forest tightened their grip on Champions League qualification and Arsenal overcame Chelsea.

Including a mere one Leicester City player, here is the worst Premier League XI of the weekend. Ratings are taken from WhoScored.

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton) – 5.45

It is quite funny that Ramsdale is often able to hold his head up after conceding three, four, five goals but in a 2-1 defeat to Wolves, he makes a Premier League Worst XI. Well, at least we find it funny.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper only managed one save against Wolves and misplaced 11 of his 27 passes.

The worst goalkeeper in the Premier League this season…?

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) – 6.10

The first two players are from Southampton but Walker-Peters is the last of Ivan Juric’s desperately poor men.

With four fouls, double the possession and duels lost than won and no clearances or interceptions, the ex-Spurs full-back earned a 6.10.

Asked if Southampton have a chance of avoiding the drop, head coach Juric replied: “No, absolutely not.” That is up there with asking Thomas Tuchel if Harry Kane will remain England captain.

CB: Jacob Greaves (Ipswich) – 5.90

Another miserable weekend for lowly Ipswich Town, who – if they weren’t already – are resigned to their fate after Wolves’ victory at Southampton compounded the misery of their 4-2 drubbing at home to Nottingham Forest.

Summer signing Greaves recorded zero tackles or interceptions and was hooked at half-time.

CB: Ruben Dias (Man City) – 5.90

Dias’ City centre-back partner Abdukodir Khusanov scored an own goal, yet it is the Portuguese in the worst XI, not the Uzbek.

It was another disappointing weekend for the Premier League champions, who could miss out on Champions League qualification, though they will likely become the first club to qualify via a fifth-place finish, the scoundrels. After years of torturing Arsenal and Liverpool, it is now Brighton, Bournemouth and Fulham’s turn.

Dias only won one of his three aerial duels, made an error which led to a Brighton shot and lost possession 12 times while only winning it thrice.

LB: Leif Davis (Ipswich) – 5.72

Alfie Doughty 2.0 had a torrid time against Anthony Elanga, who bagged a brace at Portman Road on Saturday.

It seems there was a dearth of interceptions this weekend because Davis also recorded a big fat zero in that statistic. He did record an impressive three key passes but losing possession 16 times and having an error which led to a shot is poor.

DM: Kalvin Phillips (Ipswich) 5.76

Oh, Kalvin, we must stop meeting like this. No, seriously, it’s time to up your game, fella.

Phillips lasted 86 minutes after being booked in the 54th and was dribbled past twice. It’s genuinely painful watching this downfall; at this stage we are unsure if Leeds United would be willing to take him next season.

DM: Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) – 6.03

It is not often that a player on a winning team makes the worst XI, but own goals will do that to a man.

In 72 minutes on the pitch as Brentford won at Bournemouth, the German midfielder misplaced a quarter of his passes but didn’t have the worst game of his career. The algorithm hates own goals, unless you are Khusanov.

RW: Jaden Philogene (Ipswich) – 6.11

The last of four Ipswich players, Philogene won one of three attempted dribbles, recorded zero key passes, misplaced nine of his 17 attempted passes, but did at least make an interception!

AM: Georginio Rutter (Brighton) – 5.84

Having committed an error leading to goal, Rutter is in the hole. The Frenchman turned into trouble in his defensive third and City capitalised, with Omar Marmoush smashing one in from 25 yards. It was costly but the Seagulls earned a draw. Yes, they should have won, but not doing so is more down to some awful misses and not Rutter’s mistake.

LW: Bilal El Khannous (Leicester) – 5.94

One of Leicester’s better performers in a miserable campaign, Moroccan playmaker El Khannous was booked for a nasty challenge on international team-mate Noussair Mazraoui in another chastening home defeat for the Foxes, this time to Ruud van Nistelrooy’s former employers, Manchester United.

El Khannous was also dispossessed three times. No player at the King Power had more, though Harry Amass did amass the same number in a little over 20 fewer minutes.

ST: Pedro Neto (Chelsea) – 5.89

Enzo Maresca appears to prefer natural left-winger Neto as his No. 9 over Christopher Nkunku, whose actual position no-one knows. Nicolas Jackson divides opinions but there is no doubting his influence on this Chelsea team and with Cole Palmer also absent against Arsenal, it was only going to end one way.

The Blues laboured to a flattering 1-0 defeat at the Emirates and Neto was woeful. He was booked, did not register a shot on target (Marc Cucurella had two), registered no key passes, misplaced 12 of 33 passes, failed with his two attempted dribbles, lost 100% of his aerial duels and was dispossessed twice. Fifty-one million of the King’s finest.

