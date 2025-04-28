Yes, Liverpool are champions, but let’s focus on who had a miserable weekend, because that’s much more enjoyable.

Here is the Premier League’s worst XI of the weekend, with match ratings taken from WhoScored.

GK: Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur) – 5.20

Leicester City’s Mads Hermansen (5.32) has been saved by a helpless and hopeless Vicario, who conceded five at Anfield on Sunday.

The Spurs No.1 made two saves but ultimately, conceding five goals should almost always result in a goalkeeper earning a spot in the Premier League Worst XI.

Vicario has shown promise as a shot-stopper and occasional sweeper-keeper, but his poor form this year is slipping under the radar. His decision-making and kicking have been erratic, turning him into a liability rather than just a goalkeeper who looks vulnerable at corners. The Italian appears to unsettle everyone around him, and his command of the penalty area is virtually non-existent. Damning comparisons to Heurelho Gomes on social media are harsh – but justified.

RB: Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) – 5.28

No errors leading to any of Liverpool’s five goals, no red or yellow cards, no own goals, nothing like that, just a good old-fashioned absolute stinker.

Spence lost seven of his eight duels, committed a foul, lost possession 20 times, misplaced 11 of his 27 attempted passes, conceded five goals, failed to complete any of his three take-on attempts and was dispossessed three times. Not a good day at the office.

CB: Jean-Clair Todibo (West Ham) – 5.83

Oh, West Ham. What are we going to do with you?

For once, Manchester United seem to have dodged a bullet rather than been obliterated by one. Todibo has been very disappointing in the Premier League this season and the Hammers have now signed him permanently for £36million. Their pants have been pulled down.

Todibo again struggled this weekend as West Ham lost in quite ridiculous circumstances at Brighton. A goal up heading into injury time, two late goals consigned Graham Potter’s men to a 3-2 defeat. The Frenchman didn’t win any tackles, make any interceptions and was dribbled past once.

CB: Conor Coady (Leicester) – 5.99

The Conor Coady derby went exactly as expected. An in-form Wolves side put already-relegated Leicester to the sword and were unlucky not to win more handsomely than 3-0.

It was the Matheus Cunha show at Molineux and Coady could not handle him or Jorgen Strand Larsen.

LB: Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur) – 5.85

This Spurs full-back did score an own goal against Liverpool and joins Vicario and Spence in our back five.

The own goal really knocked the stuffing out of Udogie’s rating because, statistically, he wasn’t actually that bad. He still won three tackles and made two interceptions while winning six of his eight duels.

DM: Sander Berge (Fulham) – 5.87

Fulham might have won against Southampton but they were very, very close to a draw at St Mary’s, which would have been enough for the Saints to reach 12 points and usurp the 11-point haul of 2007/08 Derby County.

Berge was brought off at half-time after failing to make a positive impact.

RM: Ben Johnson (Ipswich) – 5.16

Despite a couple of shockers from Solly March (5.66) and Brennan Johnson (5.61) for Brighton and Spurs, respectively, Johnson signed up for a place in the worst XI when he received a first-half red card against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

LM: Mathys Tel (Tottenham Hotspur) 5.71

Tel might be regretting his decision to sign for Spurs, but 1) he knew what he was signing up for, and 2) it’s not as if he has looked a level above his teammates; he can’t claim he’s surrounded by duds while being blameless himself.

The 20-year-old Frenchman had an error leading to a goal in Sunday’s 5-1 defeat against the freshly-crowned champions and his only shot was blocked.

AM: Julio Enciso (Ipswich) – 5.39

Kieran McKenna’s game plan was thrown out the window by Johnson’s 36th-minute red card, so not long after that, Enciso decided to pull back Jacob Murphy in the box to concede a penalty. Was there enough contact to justify a grown man falling to the floor? No. Was it a penalty regardless? Yes. And was Enciso very silly to put his hand on Murphy? Very silly indeed.

Enciso has shown some promise on loan at Ipswich this season but his parent club, Brighton, won’t look too much into his poor performances considering how bad the Tractor Boys have been.

On top of his penalty blunder, Enciso lost possession 15 times and only completed eight of his 12 attempted passes.

ST: Beto (Everton) – 5.33

Beto’s error led to Nicolas Jackson’s decisive strike in Chelsea’s crucial victory over Everton.

The big striker did force a good save out of Robert Sanchez with his only shot of the game but he failed to make a positive impact as David Moyes’ side lost at Stamford Bridge.

ST: Evanilson (Bournemouth) – 5.58

A debatable Evanilson red card is rated more heavily by the algorithm than Jamie Vardy’s (5.72) penalty miss for Leicester against Wolves. It was never a penalty anyway…

The Brazilian assisted Antoine Semenyo’s opener against Manchester United but was very quiet other than that and the sending off. So really, not quiet at all.

