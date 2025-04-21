Leif Davis and Sandro Tonali are in the Premier League Worst XI

Man Utd lost again – not that anyone’s surprised. Even the algorithm has stopped paying attention to them. Three Ipswich players make the Premier League Worst XI after their thrashing by Arsenal.

Match ratings are taken from WhoScored.

GK: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton) – 5.30

There is a strong chance Fabian Hurzeler drops Bart Verbruggen after another unconvincing performance; Jason Steele is waiting in the wings and shared the No. 1 duties under Roberto De Zerbi last season.

The promising Netherlands goalkeeper conceded four at Brentford on Saturday, handing the Bees their first win at home since December against Newcastle United.

He did make four saves – including one impressive stop with his right foot very early on to deny Yoane Wissa – but an error leading to a goal, on top of letting in four, made his inclusion here inevitable.

He’s statistically been the worst goalkeeper this season.

RB: Reece James (Chelsea) – 5.51

Chelsea might have won at Fulham on Sunday but their captain did not have a productive afternoon.

Being far too casual on the ball saw James’ pocket picked in his own half and the Cottagers capitalised to score through Alex Iwobi. Claims for a foul were made in vain.

Two spectacular finishes from Tyrique George and Pedro Neto spared James’ blushes as Chelsea came from 1-0 down to claim three crucial points in the race for Champions League qualification.

CB: Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) – 5.02

You will be very, very fortunate to avoid a worst XI berth after getting sent off. Richards committed two bookable offences in the first half of Palace’s goalless draw at home to Bournemouth. The second yellow wasn’t unlucky or simply a mistimed tackle, but a pull-back on Justin Kluivert 60 yards from his own goal. Very silly stuff.

CB: Dan Burn (Newcastle) – 5.06

Burn has come crashing down to earth after ‘what a week for Dan Burn’ became ‘what a month for big Dan Burn, by the way’ in classic fashion, bundling in an own goal in Aston Villa’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

Villa felt they owed the Magpies a smashing and they duly delivered, inspired by Ollie Watkins and Unai Emery’s substitutes.

LB: Leif Davis (Ipswich) – 4.95

Sent off for a very dirty challenge on Bukayo Saka, Davis’ red card ceased any chance of Ipswich mounting a comeback against Arsenal on Sunday.

DM: Jens Cajuste (Ipswich) – 5.84

The second of three Ipswich players, summer signing Cajuste failed to win any of his five duels during Ipswich’s 4-0 home defeat to Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Swede has struggled in the Premier League but we won’t hold that against him considering how poor Ipswich have been. The Tractor Boys are, at the very least, the last of the promoted clubs to be officially relegated.

DM: Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) – 5.82

You couldn’t make it up. Right on cue, Sandro Tonali appears in a Premier League worst XI.

Newcastle were second best all over the pitch on a rare occasion their midfield was dominated. Youri Tielemans’ impressive season continued and Amadou Onana came off the bench to score an absolute corker. It was a very tough afternoon for an in-form Magpies team.

Tonali was initially credited with a clearance off the line but after Opta review, the Villa shot was deemed to be going wide. That might have spared him the humiliation of inclusion here. He won’t sleep tonight, that much is for sure.

RW: Ben Johnson (Ipswich) – 5.75

It was always going to be tough against Real Madrid slayers Arsenal and Johnson was one of many who struggled.

The ex-West Ham youngster lost his only aerial duel, failed to complete his two attempted dribbles, was dispossessed once and committed one foul.

AM: Andreas Pereira (Fulham) – 5.80

After 80 minutes of hair-flicking, Marco Silva was pulling his hair out as his Fulham side capitulated and lost at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

None of Pereira’s two shot attempts went on target, he only completed nine of 14 pass attempts, completed zero dribbles, was dribbled past once, lost all of his aerial duels, was dispossessed twice and committed three fouls.

They should have sold him in January.

LW: Joao Pedro (Brighton) – 5.51

Pedro got away with a very dangerous flying elbow earlier this season but his temper cost him at Brentford, being shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) – 5.97

It wasn’t a particularly successful afternoon at Selhurst Park for strikers.

It’s now three games without a win for Palace and a goal for Mateta, who didn’t have a shot on goal against Bournemouth. He also lost possession 10 times and failed to win it once, while losing five of eight duels.

The Eagles had to play an entire half with 10 men and that was never going to help Mateta.

