Man Utd targets including £100m-rated striker make Prem weekend’s Worst XI…

Here is the Premier League’s Worst XI, according to WhoScored ratings…

GK: Jose Sa – 5.17

An afternoon to forget for the Wolves stopper, who conceded twice before being replaced at half-time as ‘a precaution’, according to Gary O’Neil. Sa ought to have done better for Newcastle’s second goal, parrying Jose Willock’s cross straight to Anthony Gordon though Max Kilman didn’t help by running into his diving keeper.

RB: Tariq Lamptey – 5.94

Playing as a wing-back high up the flank, Lamptey struggled to get into his rhythm in the 45 minutes he was allowed before being hooked at half-time as part of a double substitution by Roberto De Zerbi at Fulham. He was hardly the only Seagull to struggle but he was one of two outfield players to score under six. More on the other later…

CB: Max Kilman – 5.89

Kilman’s influence on Newcastle’s second goal has already been touched upon and the Wolves skipper struggled all afternoon at St James’ Park. His midfield offered little protection, mind, with all three goals coming from man-for-man situations.

CB: Jarrad Branthwaite – 6.05

The Liverpool Echo reported that Branthwaite ‘looked assured in possession among the chaos around him’ while Gareth Southgate watched on, but giving the ball to West Ham 17 times is unlikely to have enhanced the Everton’s defender’s England prospects. He also lost six of his nine duels.

LB: Victor Lindelof – 6.02

Given Phil Foden scored twice and generally gave United the run-around, you would expect Lindelof to have had a torrid derby. But the Swede looked generally assured, even if he couldn’t get close enough to Foden before the City attacker smashed in the equaliser. By the time Foden scored again, Lindelof had been moved to centre-back.

MF: Rodrigo Bentancur – 5.95

The Uruguay midfielder is clearly still looking for his rhythm after returning from injury and he was off the pace against Palace. Bentancur conceded the free-kick from which Eberechi Eze scored and he was replaced just after the hour with Spurs still looking for an equaliser having won only three of his nine duels.

MF: Abdoulaye Doucoure – 5.79

Doucoure has been superb for Everton but Saturday was not his day. In an advanced role against West Ham, he lost possession 15 times; lost all 11 duels; failed in both dribble attempts; and missed one Big Chance.

MF: Andros Townsend – 5.78

Townsend was replaced shortly after half-time before Luton staged their comeback against Villa, futile though it proved. In 53 minutes, the former England international managed only 13 touches and lost possession more times (six) than he found a team-mate with a pass (five).

RF: Vitinho – 5.68

On the right of Burnley’s midfield, Vitinho gave Bournemouth the ball 21 times – once for every two touches. He was replaced on 76 minutes with a passing accuracy of 48 per cent having missed his one big chance.

CF: Evan Ferguson – 5.61

All teenagers are entitled to an off-day which, for Ferguson, this was certainly one. He received little service but he wasted two big chances while losing eight of 11 duels against Fulham defenders.

LF: Anthony Elanga -5.89

Elanga was tasked with leading Forest’s line, with Divock Origi on the wing and the Sweden international struggled with the attention of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. Elanga failed to win any of four duels and lost possession seven times – almost as often as he succeeded in a pass (eight).

