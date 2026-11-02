Lisandro Martinez joined by Man Utd striker target in Prem weekend’s worst XI

Lisandro Martinez was the lowest-rated player in the Premier League, with the Manchester United defender joined by a Manchester City full-back in the weekend’s worst XI…

Joining the Manc pair are trios from Sunderland and Nottingham Forest, along with representatives of Leeds, Palace and Ipswich.

Here, according to WhoScored ratings, is the worst XI from matchday nine…

GK: Robin Roefs (Sunderland) – 5.44

A vintage weekend for Premier League goalkeepers, it was not. Six earned sub-six ratings, including Alisson, James Trafford, Christian Walton and Konstantinos Tzolakis. The first two made errors leading to important goals, neither of which Roefs nor Matz Sels did, but both are tied on 5.44, so Roefs gets the nod on account of his lower average rating throughout the season so far.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson (Leeds United) – 6.12

In contrast to the keepers, there is a dearth of left-backs in contention for the worst XI this weekend, with Leeds wing-back Gudmundsson the lowest rated during the defeat at Bournemouth. And even he has an excuse: the Sweden international was caught with a late challenge in the first half from which he didn’t seem to fully recover before eventually being replaced just after the hour.

CB: Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United) – 4.47

Just a monumental head loss from The Butcher, who was rag-dolled by notorious strongman Morgan Rogers to prompt the first of two bookings in a few minutes around the hour. At least he tried then to get close to Rogers, which he failed miserably to do when the Chelsea star scored the opener in United’s latest defeat. Still, Jason Wilcox was probably due a moment of light relief.

MORE: 16 Conclusions from Chelsea 2-0 Man Utd, and the end of ‘absolute disgrace’ Martinez

CB: Omar Alderete (Sunderland) – 5.11

Two appearances in the worst XI for the Sunderland defender from his two Premier League starts this season. This one, at Coventry, ended with a late red card following two bookings, the first of which came in the 94th minute.

RB: Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) – 5.73

The City right-back’s mistake – failing to clear a low cross at the far post – led to Brighton’s only goal early on to which City had no answer despite their 21 shots on the Seagulls’ goal.

CM: Noah Sadiki (Sunderland) – 5.82

The Sunderland central midfielder failed to make a tackle or an interception in the defeat at Coventry, losing four of the seven duels he entered before being replaced with 15 minutes remaining.

MORE: Le Bris reaches Sunderland endgame, Man City suffer Brighton payback and Leeds lose ground

CM: Xaver Schlager (Nottingham Forest) – 5.68

The Forest midfielder was one of two players hooked at half-time by Oliver Glasner, which seems fair since the Austrian lost all seven duels he competed in the first period at Brentford. He was little better on the ball, failing to find a team-mate with any of the five passes attempted into the final third.

LW: Abdul Fatawu (Ipswich) – 5.83

Hull refused to let the Ipswich winger find his stride in their 2-2 draw, with Fatawu failing to complete a successful dribble in the 70 minutes he played, during which the 22-year-old didn’t even attempt a cross.

RW: Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) – 5.97

It’s a toss-up between Forest’s two 10s, who were both rated the same in defeat at Brentford, but Gibbs-White gets the nod on account of having had the full game to make an impact – Dan Ndoye was replaced on 65 minutes. The Forest skipper lost possession 16 times but, in fairness, he should have had a second-half assist that would have lifted his rating if Ryan Yates’ finish wasn’t so woeful.

CF: Liam Delap (Nottingham Forest) – 5.62

Another fruitless toil for the Forest striker, which perhaps isn’t entirely his fault since the two creative players behind him also struggled. Delap managed three shots on Brentford’s goal; none on target.

CF: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) – 5.41

Palace are bad enough with 11 on the pitch so the last thing Pierre Sage needed was another early red card. Mateta’s needless lunge on Micky van de Ven in the 13th minute was reckless more than malicious but another indication of the lack of nous Sage is dealing with.

MORE: Palace must be demoted for Man Utd reprieve as Mateta argues that Sage is invalid