Newcastle make up half of Premier League Worst XI after Arsenal no-show

Kieran Trippier is bundled to the floor by Kai Havertz in Newcastle's defeat at Arsenal.

Newcastle’s team barely turned up at Arsenal but half of their outfield starters make the Worst XI from the Premier League weekend…

Here is that worst XI according to WhoScored ratings.

GK: Matz Sells – 5.78

Both keepers at Villa Park rated below six, with Emiliano Martinez (5.78) just above his Forest counterpart. Neither was directly to blame for any of the six goals, with Sells stitched up by his ropey defence.

RB: Kieran Trippier – 5.97

The first of five Newcastle players in this XI, Trippier gave away possession 21 (twenty-one) times and switched off at the back post for Arsenal’s second goal – though he wasn’t as sleepy as this fella…

CB: Sven Botman – 4.56

Botman had a beast at the Emirates. His clumsiness gave Arsenal their opener and his doziness allowed the Gunners in behind and for the ball to go square to Gabriel Martinelli for the second. Hooked not so much as an act of mercy but a kick up the arse.

CB: Andrew Omobamidele – 5.41

Forest were a shambles at the back at Villa, especially in the first half which Omobamidele played no part in. The Republic of Ireland youngster came on at the break when Nuno hooked both starting centre-backs, but Omobamidele was squarely to blame for Villa’s fourth, giving the ball away before before being swatted away by Ollie Watkins, ending Forest’s hopes of a comeback.

LB: Tino Livramento – 5.52

Livramento got the nod amid fears over what an Bukayo Saka might do to Dan Burn, but the Newcastle youngster also struggled against the in-form winger. Saka teased Livramento before dispatching Arsenal’s third and though the stats say he wasn’t dribbled past once, that’s perhaps because he couldn’t get close enough to attempt a tackle.

MF: Billy Gilmour – 5.28

The Brighton midfielder was neat and tidy without really penetrating Everton up until his red card late on. There was little intent in Gilmour’s tackle on Abdoulaye Doucoure but once his studs went beyond the ball and into his opponent’s ankle, an early shower beckoned.

MF: Josh Brownhill – 5.25

Brownhill also suffers for being sent off, though his dismissal came much earlier, 10 minutes before the break at Palace. And Vincent Kompany might pin the blame on James Trafford since it was his poor decision and bobbling pass that gave Jefferson Lerma the chance to nip in ahead of Brownhill.

Josh Brownhill is sent off during Burnley's defeat at Palace.

MF: Sean Longstaff – 5.98

Newcastle were comprehensively dismantled in the midfield battle by Arsenal. Bruno Guimaraes was noticeable only by his frustration but Longstaff was anonymous at the Emirates. All of which meant similar struggles for…

RF: Miguel Almiron – 5.98

No accurate crosses, key passes, successful dribbles or shots of any kind for the winger on his 200th Newcastle appearance, which was brought to premature close by a 61st-minute substitution. Almiron was lucky to last that long.

CF: David Datro Fofana – 5.91

Makes the worst XI for the second week in succession but any centre-forward would struggle in this Burnley team, especially when they are man light for almost an hour. Fofana gave away possession 10 times – as many times as he found a team-mate with a pass.

LF: Marcus Tavernier – 5.99

The Bournemouth winger also had a problem keeping the ball. Tavernier gave it back to Manchester City 14 times, attempting eight crosses or long passes but succeeding with only one. He also failed in his single attempted dribble and when his big chance came, he wasted it.