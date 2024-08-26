The worst XI of the Premier League weekend is dominated by Ipswich Town and includes the worst rating ever given out in a Premier League match!

As always, this team is based on WhoScored ratings, not our opinion.

GK: Arijanet Muric (Ipswich Town) – 3.29

Awful Jordan Pickford has been saved by the abysmal Muric, who recorded the worst WhoScored rating in Premier League history against his former club.

He had: one save, two errors leading to a goal, four goals conceded, a 3.29 rating, and was dispossessed once. Remarkable, really.

RB: Mads Roerslev (Brentford) – 5.89

Brentford failed to lay a glove on Liverpool in Arne Slot’s first competitive match in charge at Anfield. Liverpool were actually very good but Thomas Frank’s side played as if they were defeated from the first whistle. It was uncharacteristic of them.

Roerslev, up against Luis Diaz, didn’t commit any fouls against the pacey Colombian, or against any of his Reds team-mates, but he did lose possession 14 times and failed with four of his five attempted take-ons.

CB: Yerson Mosquera (Wolves) – 5.78

Mosquera didn’t finger any bums or chokeslam anyone this weekend but what he did do was get booked, concede six goals, lose possession 12 times, lose four duels, misplace 14 passes, miss a big chance, and did we mention, he conceded six goals.

CB: Jacob Greaves (Ipswich Town) – 5.71

Greaves faced wave after wave of Man City attack on a chastening afternoon for Kieran McKenna and his players. He wasn’t helped by his goalkeeper but no tackles, blocks, blocked crosses, interceptions, and only one duel won makes for bleak reading.

LB: Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) – 5.47

At least Greaves didn’t concede a penalty. Poor Davis did. Initially waved away by Michael Salisbury, the referee somehow missed the clumsy challenge on Savinho and then took ages to award the penalty when reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Davis’ poor defending allowed Erling Haaland to extinguish Ipswich’s lead after five minutes. Can you score too early or is that just a silly cliché?

CM: Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) – 5.66

Iroegbunam was the shining light in an awful Everton performance at home to Brighton on matchday one but he was given the run around on matchday two away to Tottenham.

Everton were bad, like really bad, against Spurs. We will just leave it at that, as having only one single inclusion doesn’t do their performance justice and the 21-year-old does not really deserve to be singled out.

CM: Will Smallbone (Southampton) – 5.57

You know it’s a bad weekend when your rating was worse than Joelinton’s, who had an error leading to a goal and committed GBH on the opposition goalkeeper.

Smallbone’s match rating is horrendous, there is no hiding from that fact. He didn’t even attempt to take anyone on, was dribbling past once, only made one tackle, and had what WhoScored describe as an ‘error’. We don’t think he mispronounced a word. He probably helped Nottingham Forest come close to scoring.

RM: Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) – 5.71

It was extremely difficult for Hutchinson to strut his stuff at the Etihad on Saturday. Everyone knew that would be the case. The former Chelsea winger completed one of his two take-on attempts and was dribbled past three times.

LM: Jean Bellegarde (Wolves) – 5.87

Bellegarde is far from the scapegoat of Wolves’ 6-2 home defeat to Chelsea but he did have a pretty rubbish afternoon. As did everyone in Wolverhampton, except those associated with Chelsea.

The 26-year-old failed with all four of his attempted take-ons, didn’t take a single shot, and attempted a grand total of six passes, 50 per cent of which he completed.

ST: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 5.93

Not a great start to the season for Watkins. After failing to register a shot on goal or do anything really against West Ham on matchday one, the England striker failed to convert two big chances in Saturday’s home defeat to Arsenal. As a week before, Watkins was brought off shortly after the hour mark.

ST: Liam Delap (Ipswich Town) – 5.89

Yep, it was a rough afternoon for Ipswich. We can hardly knock them for that. They were away to the champions after all.

Like Muric, Delap was playing against his former club. Unlike Muric, this was Delap’s second appearance for Ipswich in the Premier League. Home to Liverpool and away to Man City is as testing as it comes. Fulham at home will bring an opportunity for the Tractor Boys’ first point(s) of the campaign.

Delap simply couldn’t get involved in his 83 minutes on the pitch. He only attempted 10 passes, had zero shots, and lost both of his aerial duels.

