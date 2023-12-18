Eight Premier League clubs are represented in the weekend’s worst XI, featuring a Manchester United winger, Brighton’s most-wanted striker and a Tottenham midfielder.

Here, according to WhoScored ratings, is the worst XI from the Premier League matches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday…

GK: Daniel Bentley – 5.22

The Wolves stand-in replaced Jose Sa at West Ham and while he wasn’t directly culpable for any of the three Hammers goals, Bentley seemed slow to react when Mohammed Kudus struck the opener from outside the box. Three goals conceded from four shots on target.

RB: Nathaniel Clyne – 6.04

The Palace defender didn’t lose a duel against Manchester City – because he didn’t compete in any. Nor did he make a tackle or attempt a dribble in 89 minutes. He did, though, play Jack Grealish onside after allowing the City winger to drift inside for the hosts’ opener.

CB: Joachim Andersen – 5.94

Andersen was on the scene for City’s second but as little more than a helpless bystander. The centre-back was otherwise generally solid when he wasn’t smashing aimless long balls. One out of 11 attempted found a team-mate.

CB: Ben Mee – 5.51

Thomas Frank felt Mee was hard done by – “The game is a little bit gone” – when his initial booking was upgraded to a red card for a foul on Leon Bailey. That was the defender’s first dismissal in over a decade, coming when Brentford had the lead. Mee was also denied a penalty when John McGinn forcibly demanded a cuddle in the first half.

LB: Auston Trusty – 5.85

Trusty was at the heart of Sheffield United’s defence at Chelsea on Saturday but in the absence of any left-backs stinking out the weekend, the Blades comes out of the middle. Trusty was as culpable as everyone else around him for Chelsea’s second, a ridiculous goal which has no business in the Best League In The World.

CM: Yves Bissouma – 5.79

The Tottenham midfielder was enjoying himself at Forest, winning five of seven duels before mistiming his run into another. There was little malice in his challenge but Bissouma was daft to leave his studs so close to Ryan Yates’ knee. We might not see him back in Ange Postecoglou’s midfield until February.

CM: Alex Iwobi – 5.86

On off-day for Iwobi at Newcastle, where the Fulham midfielder lost all but one of his dozen duels. He also wasted one big chance and failed in both attempted dribbles.

RW: Hwang Hee-chan – 5.62

Hwang fared little better in his duels, winning one of 10. The Wolves attacker lost the ball 14 times and was dribbled past more often than he attempted to run with the ball. Which was once. And it didn’t go well.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho – 5.89

The Manchester United winger managed eight passes at Anfield – still more than Rasmus Hojlund. With more than a third of his 25 touches, Garnacho gave the ball back to Liverpool and the Argentine lost six out of seven duels. Still, he might have snatched a winner for United but he dithered at just the wrong moment to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to recover.

CF: Raul Jimenez – 5.05

Just what the f*** was that? Perhaps the Fulham striker was fed up of coming out second best. In his 22 minutes on the pitch at St James’ Park, Jimenez lost all six of his duels.

CF: Evan Ferguson – 5.87

Brighton had marginally more of the ball against Arsenal – not that they did much with it. Ferguson was kept very quiet, with the three attackers behind him struggling to connect with the centre-forward. No shots or key passes before being hooked on the hour.