Premier League XI of the season so far: Bukayo Saka joins Maddison in English attacking trio

We’re eight games into the Premier League season so absolutely time for an XI of the season, and Bukayo Saka is in ahead of Mo Salah…

We have used WhoScored ratings as a guide. No players with fewer than five starts are included.

GOALKEEPER: Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

We were wrong. It looked like an unnecessary risk to bring in the uncapped Italian when David Raya was right there, but Vicario has barely put a foot or glove awry and has saved Spurs at least 2.5 goals but probably more. Eight goals conceded in eight games is a statistic that nobody would have predicted when Spurs started the season with a 2-2 draw that suggested rather more fun and rather less resilience.

RIGHT-BACK: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Five Premier League assists in eight games and not too shabby defensively either.

CENTRE-BACK: Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

No longer has the propensity for a brain-fart and is revelling in a partnership with newcomer Micky van de Ven that defies logic. Two goals helps the algorithm but there’s no need to cheat here: He has been brilliant.

CENTRE-BACK: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

The goals against Brentford and Manchester United definitely boosted his score but he’s been pretty much faultless this season, which explains late summer links to both Newcastle United and Arsenal. His passing is vastly underrated and Palace have quietly conceded just seven goals in eight games this season.

LEFT-BACK: Alfie Doughty (Luton Town)

He has created 20 chances in his last four Premier League starts; that’s more than Andy Robertson has managed all season. We’re not getting carried away but should Gareth Southgate switch to a wing-back system?

CENTRE MIDFIELD: Rodri (Manchester City)

The best in the world in his position? Quite possibly. Casually added goals to his repertoire while posting a 95% pass completion rate and doing all the dirty defensive work too. Too dirty v Forest, mind.

CENTRE MIDFIELD: James Ward-Prowse (West Ham)

Always looked like the most sensible of summer signings and so it has come to pass. Goals, assists, defensive work; JWP delivers it all. Obviously not enough for Southgate, mind. He has every right to be absolutely seething.

RIGHT WING: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

He was missed even in victory by Arsenal as they beat Manchester City. His sterling defensive work puts him ahead of Mo Salah in this XI, while six goal contributions pushes Solly March out.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD: James Maddison (Tottenham)

The best player of this nascent campaign bar none according to the WhoScored algorithms has been the most creative player in the Premier League this season. He has also logged two goals and five assists. What a signing.

LEFT WING: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

We thought Newcastle had wasted their money in January but he was brilliant v Sheffield United and now has two goals and two assists this season. Was somewhat unlucky not to get a first England call-up.

STRIKER: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

His finishing has actually been pretty poor this season but he has scored eight goals in eight games. He is inevitable.