Pre-season provides young players with a chance to mix it with established first teamers, but who has been catching the eye this year?

We’re at the stage of pre-season where clubs will be starting to whittle down how many reserve players they’re using in friendlies so they can get more minutes into the legs of their first-team regulars.

But some prospects are still hanging around in a sign that they might be increasingly considered for selection this season.

So, after my exceptional track record of predicting the World Cup’s breakout stars, I’ve returned with the Premier League youngsters looking ready for a breakthrough after their pre-season efforts…

Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool)

Ngumoha made strides into the Liverpool first team last season and has an excellent chance of kicking on in their post-Salah era.

Unless they block his pathway by signing a superstar like Bradley Barcola to compete on the left wing.

But the early signs of Ngumoha preparing to be part of Liverpool’s new era under Andoni Iraola imply he’ll be able to make his case for gametime.

The 17-year-old scored Liverpool’s winner against Wrexham in their second friendly – it was a deflected shot, true, but after his drive into the box and stepover – and caused Leeds some headaches too, despite not getting on the scoresheet.

Crucially, Ngumoha has been deployed on the right wing as well as his natural left-hand side during pre-season.

New boss Iraola wants his wingers to be able to play on both sides; Ngumoha pulling off that trick would lessen his chances of stagnating in the event of Barcola and/or a right-sided Salah replacement joining.

Shea Lacey (Manchester United)

Lacey scored Manchester United’s first goal of pre-season in their 5-0 win over Rosenborg, after also playing 45 minutes against Wrexham.

The winger then started the win over Atletico Madrid, in a line-up where he was the least experienced player but won his side a penalty.

The 19-year-old played four times for United last season, but is making Michael Carrick take note of his ability with his impact in pre-season.

Recent reports have stated United are open to loaning out most of their youngsters, but will issue a hands-off message to anyone asking for Lacey.

JJ Gabriel (Manchester United)

United’s clash with Atletico also gave the highly-rated Gabriel a chance to feature in a senior lineup for the first time.

Still only 15 but viewed as one of United’s biggest prospects, Gabriel came on for the last eight minutes of the Atleti game.

And it was all he needed to show he has potential. Demonstrating good control and technique, the attacker showed endeavour to get into the box.

He will need to acclimatise to the physicality of the men’s game, but it wouldn’t be overly surprising to see him make at least one brief cameo in competitive action for United this season.

Max Dowman (Arsenal)

Arsenal have huge hopes for Dowman’s future and eagerly drafted him into their first team last season.

Still only 16, the winger made his mark in their 4-1 win over Girona in pre-season, scoring one goal after already assisting Kai Havertz’s opener with a well-weighted through ball.

For his goal, he received the ball on the turn, before picking out the bottom corner with a finish from the edge of the box.

That ability to up the tempo and turn a situation into a threatening one for the opposition is exactly why Arsenal think Dowman is destined for greatness.

Trey Nyoni (Liverpool)

“Liverpool’s player of the tour by some distance,” opined The Athletic’s Liverpool expert James Pearce of Nyoni’s efforts in the USA, which encompassed games against Sunderland, Wrexham and Leeds.

Recently turning 19, Nyoni now looks ready for a more prominent role, having proved he can deal with the challenges of senior football.

The midfielder was mainly a bench player for Arne Slot, understandably at this stage of his career, but could be flourishing at just the right time to earn a bigger place in Iraola’s plans.

Estevao (Chelsea)

As someone Chelsea bought for £51m, Estevao might not be an academy graduate, but it’s easy to forget how young the Brazilian still is.

He only turned 19 in April and is still waiting for his genuine breakthrough in the Premier League after starting just 12 top-flight games and scoring twice in his debut season.

But that breakthrough could be imminent. He has a new manager to see his talents and made an impact in Chelsea’s loss to Spurs by getting on the scoresheet, arriving at the back post to head home.

The Brazilian has been bringing out the tricks in pre-season so far and should be able to take his game to the next level over the coming months.

Dastan Satpaev (Chelsea)

Chelsea’s first goal of pre-season was scored by a player who isn’t officially even theirs until later this month because of his age.

Satpaev scored six minutes into his Chelsea debut in their win over Western Sydney Wanderers, although he had to be listed as a trialist because he can’t officially join until he turns 18 later this month.

Chelsea agreed back in February 2025 to sign the attacking midfielder from Kairat in his native Kazakhstan.

After his quick impact on debut, he got some gametime from the bench against Spurs as well. It’s hard to keep up with all these youngsters at Chelsea, but Satpaev seems like one to watch.

Ryan McAidoo (Manchester City)

City’s first goal of pre-season was scored by 21-year-old Divin Mubama, returning after a loan spell at Stoke City last season.

But it was the player who came on for him that really caught the eye, with 18-year-old McAidoo lighting up the second half of their clash with Inter Milan.

“We have been speaking with the club about Ryan and since day one he is that kind of winger I love,” said his new boss Enzo Maresca. “Very aggressive one v one, always trying, making the right decision.

“But he is young and he needs the right path.”

Luca Williams-Barnett (Tottenham)

That was cheeky.

Williams-Barnett scored Spurs’ first penalty in a shootout with Sydney FC, with a Panenka the 17-year-old’s method of choice.

After appearing as a sub in Spurs’ first friendly with MK Dons, the winger then claimed a starting berth against Auckland.

He has since come on against Sydney and Chelsea, with manager Roberto De Zerbi believing he has a special talent on his hands.

“We have to manage him like a precious diamond,” the Spurs boss said. “We have to help him to improve in the last decision. Physically, work harder to become stronger because this time of football, he needs to be strong, and to give him space when there is the right moment. I usually give time to all the young players I work with in my career, and he is a potential special player.”

Brian Madjo (Aston Villa)

Villa signed Madjo in January for a sizeable fee for a player of his age. He hasn’t yet made his competitive debut due to a dispute over whether his move counted as an international transfer, but is allowed to play in friendlies.

The striker has four goals to his name in pre-season for Villa, with a brace against Walsall followed by goals against Real Sociedad and an Indonesia All Stars team.

A towering presence for a 17-year-old, Madjo will be hoping for a resolution on his eligibility for Villa soon, because it’s clear the potential is there.

Malachi Hardy (Tottenham)

So far, we’ve focused mainly on attacking players, who are more likely to catch the eye in pre-season if they start making goal contributions.

But one player who’s stood out at the back for Tottenham is Hardy, an 18-year-old centre-back.

De Zerbi gave him starts against Auckland and Sydney and he did not look out of place.

Whether he stays at Spurs or goes out on loan remains to be seen, but he should have the wind in his sails whatever the decision is.

READ MORE: Every Premier League club’s pre-season 2026 fixtures and results