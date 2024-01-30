The Premiership? The bloody Premiership? Premier League dead-naming is pet peeve

Call me trivial but one of the most annoying things in football is people who still refer to the Premier League as the Premiership.

It changed its name in 2007, which means it has been the Premier League longer than it was ever the Premiership. It’s usually still given its old name by two sets of people: a) your dads and b) old managers who just can’t reset their default.

If they cannot update the name of their employer, what else can’t they do? It sounds like they are old people who think rationing has just ended or garlic is ‘fancy foreign muck’. It’s also very ironic considering the clubs are effectively all partners in the league. They literally negotiated the media contracts that make them rich. You’d think the least they could do is recall their name.

It’s been the Premier League since Benjani and Roque Santa Cruz were among the top scorers. It’s not new. How much longer do we have to wait? The league spends millions on brand awareness but it seems to make no difference.

In the last week I’ve heard people as diverse as Chris Wilder and the Chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Caroline Dineage, refer to the Premiership. How?

What else from 2007 do they refer to? They probably think Facebook is modern. It’s embarrassing that workers in the industry can’t even get the name right. It will surprise nobody that a Conservative politician is out of touch with a 17- year-old name change; presumably she got an OBE for services to being out of touch.

Wilder is a different matter altogether. I heard Sam Allardyce refer to the Premiership. I heard Alan Sugar do so too. It’s so annoying. What’s next? “These days, with three points for a win…” or “of course, the goalkeeper can’t pick up the ball now…”?

We all know what they’re talking about, but these people need correcting. It’s not as though it’s obscure. Language is important and it changes all the time. A Snickers isn’t a Marathon and the Premier League isn’t the Premiership.

