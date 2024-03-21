Liverpool are “working on” a deal to appoint Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, according to Bayern Munich’s honorary president Uli Hoeness.

Alonso is reportedly Liverpool’s top managerial target with Jurgen Klopp set to leave at the end of the season.

Liverpool ‘working on’ Alonso appointment

The job Klopp has done at Anfield will make it extremely difficult to fill his shoes but the form Leverkusen have been playing this season indicates that the Spaniard is the most capable.

There are also links to Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, Sporting’s Ruben Amorim, and Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, who will likely step down from his role after this summer’s European Championships.

It is not going to be easy for the Reds to get their man, however, with Bayern Munich also extremely interested.

Like Klopp, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel will step down at the end of 2023/24, meaning the Bundesliga champions are looking for a new manager and are also reportedly targeting Alonso.

Alonso has also been linked with Real Madrid and will find it difficult to choose between all three clubs having played for them all.

Madrid are lurking in the background and have the lure other clubs can only dream of, making them a danger to Liverpool and Bayern, even if they appear to be willing to keep hold of Carlo Ancelotti for now.

While there has not been as much talk of a move to Los Blancos, Bayern’s honorary president Hoeness has confirmed they are “working on” the appointment, alongside his club and Liverpool.

“He’s [Alonso’s] proven that he can be a coach for the big time,” he German outlet Ran Sport.

“Clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid, Leverkusen and FC Bayern are working on it.”

On Bayern’s managerial search, Hoeness added: “There are hardly any coaches who come into question who are currently free, who don’t have a job or who are on sabbatical.

“It’s not so easy to tell them that FC Bayern is the measure of all things.”

Liverpool vs Leverkusen in Europa League final?

The football gods were looking over the Europa League draw when Liverpool and Leverkusen were put on separate sides, meaning they can only meet in the final of the competition.

Although others may disagree and say we have been robbed of seeing two great teams face off twice, it will be some spectacle in Dublin if it is Alonso against his potential future employers.

Speaking last week, Alonso did admit that the Reds are the “clear” favourites to win the competition.

“For me it’s clear, I really see Liverpool as the favourites to win the Europa League,” he said.

