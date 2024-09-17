‘Pressure’ ramps in Man Utd, Liverpool battle for Bundesliga star ready to ‘leap’ to Prem

Karim Adeyemi could move to one of Manchester United or Liverpool soon

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the sides keen on snatching Borussia Dortmund man Karim Adeyemi, and it’s believed the ‘pressure’ from the Premier League could tip the scales towards one of those sides.

Adeyemi has begun his third season with Dortmund in electric form. After four games in all competitions, the 22-year-old has scored two goals and assisted another two.

He has helped his side to second in the Bundesliga after three games.

But his form has caught the attention of some big English sides. Indeed, Fichajes reports that Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle have all ‘shown a keen interest’ in snaring Adeyemi.

While he is a key player for his current employers, it’s believed his ‘ambition to conquer major titles could push him to make the leap to the Premier League’.

There, the aforementioned trio are ready to fight for the Dortmund man’s signature.

Each side could potentially use a new attacking spark – United finished eighth in the Premier League last season, Liverpool could soon lose Mohamed Salah, and Newcastle are slowly building to the quality of their squad in order to continue challenging at the top of the table.

It is believed that, from a Dortmund perspective, holding onto Adeyemi ‘won’t be easy’. Though their outlook is that they will do their best to keep him, it’s said Premier League pressure ‘could eventually tip the scales’ in favour of one of the English sides.

If he is to move to England, it seems the attacker would be able to adapt well. He did so when swapping Austria for Germany in 2022, directly contributing to 15 goals in all competitions in his first term, after 32 in his final season in Austria.

While there was a drop-off, Adeyemi clearly hit the ground running, and has continued his good form with Dortmund, bagging 16 goals and 10 assists in 70 games.

And at just 22 years of age, there is little doubt that he will continue to progress wherever he is playing.

