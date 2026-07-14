The price of the ‘ideal’ midfielder for Liverpool has dropped following the collapse of a move to a European giant this summer, per a report.

The Reds want a new midfielder this summer. Andoni Iraola is evidently of the opinion that fresh talent in the engine room will bring the club better success.

Liverpool and Manchester United are both said to be fans of Wolves’ Joao Gomes, who the Reds see as the ‘ideal’ midfield addition, per Football Insider.

His 116 games of Premier League experience are one of the main reasons the Reds like him, and his price has begun to drop, too.

Gomes was the subject of an agreed £38million deal to move to Atletico Madrid, but that fell through.

Now, it’s said he’ll command a £30million price tag, which might well rouse Liverpool even more.

READ: Man Utd want three more signings after Youri Tielemans with Red Devils duo to leave

United have contacted Gomes

It is also suggested that while Gomes wants to remain in the Premier League, he has no preference over Liverpool or United.

But it’s the Red Devils who have made the most progress towards his transfer to this point.

Our friends at TEAMtalk report that United became attentive to his situation when his move to Atletico fell through.

When those negotiations broke down, the Red Devils made contact with the representatives of the Wolves midfielder.

United have signed one midfielder this summer, in Andrey Santos, and have a deal in place to sign Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans for £35million.

READ: Whitwell reveals Man Utd budget for third midfield deal as ‘premium’ move questioned

But many outlets suggest they want to sign a third midfielder, and there’s interest in quite a few options being reported at the moment.

It seemed that Atalanta’s Ederson was going to be the man they went for, but after a deal was agreed on all sides and the Brazilian midfielder came to England for a medical following the World Cup, United decided against his signing.

The £35million they were going to spend on him has gone on Tielemans, but the Red Devils aren’t short of cash and will be able to finance a move for another midfielder, especially one as cheap as Gomes at £30million.

Which of the two Premier League giants gets him, though, if either, remains to be seen.

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