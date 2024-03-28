‘Probably impossible’ – Liverpool boosted as Bayern accept defeat in Xabi Alonso pursuit; ‘two years’ claim made

Honorary Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has accepted that the club getting Xabi Alonso through the door is “probably impossible” and in “two or three more years” it would “probably be easier.”

Both Bayern and Liverpool seem adamant about getting Alonso through the door as their next boss. Both clubs are giants in their respective leagues, but are looking for new managers in slightly different situations.

For Liverpool, they’ll part with nine-year veteran boss Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season – a man with a strong connection with the fans and potentially a second Premier League title come the end of the season – as he’s ready to call it a day.

Bayern are letting Thomas Tuchel go, as it looks as if he’ll deliver their first non-title-winning season since 2011/12.

Alonso will be one of the reasons for that happening if it does – his Bayer Leverkusen side are top of the league, 10 points clear of Bayern and on the way to their first-ever Bundesliga title.

Bayern move ‘probably impossible’

As such, that Bayern want the man who’s set to deprive them of yet another title with a club that have never won the league makes sense, but honorary president Hoeness has admitted it looks like a tough move to pull off.

“We’ll have to see if we can do it this year,” he said, quoted by BBC Sport.

“It will be difficult, if not probably impossible.”

Leverkusen success hurting chances of Alonso move

If Bayern are unable to snare Alonso, the door may be opened for Liverpool to hire the manager. However, Hoeness does not believe he’ll be going anywhere, as he suggests the Spaniard will want more success with Leverkusen before he leaves.

“[Alonso] is more inclined to stay at Bayer Leverkusen in view of their current successes, because he would not want to leave them behind,” Hoeness said.

“Let’s say if he had two or three more years of success, it would probably be easier to bring him out of there.”

With Alonso looking as if he’ll bring Leverkusen their first league title, it obviously makes sense that he’d want to see if he can repeat that in the coming seasons.

His side have not lost a game all season, and are second favourites for the Europa League behind Liverpool, so he could instil a successful culture and keep that going for years.

