‘There’s a problem brewing’ – Arteta causing Arsenal dilemma that ‘can’t work’, says Neville

Gary Neville believes “there is a problem brewing” surrounding the Arsenal goalkeeper situation, as the pundit doesn’t “think it can work” and it’ll lead to one of the players leaving.

Aaron Ramsdale was the clear option to start in net as soon as he ousted Bernd Leno in the 2021/22 season. He missed just four league games that season, before playing every single game last campaign, with the Gunners finishing second.

That would suggest he did his job aptly, but Mikel Arteta decided to go and get David Raya this summer to give him competition.

The Spaniard replaced Ramsdale for the fourth league game of the season, and has played every league and Champions League game since.

That’s despite Ramsdale having not done anything wrong, according to Neville.

“If a goalkeeper makes mistakes then that’s the goalkeeper’s problem but the problem is there’s a very good goalkeeper in waiting who hasn’t done anything wrong yet this season,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“He was left out of a game a month or so ago, surprised us all, we thought it might be for a couple of games but it looks like David Raya now is the number one.”

Neville sees the current situation as a problem, though, as Raya is underperforming, and Ramsdale may be deserving of getting his spot back, and might soon demand it.

“The problem is David Raya has started to look a little nervy in the last few games, he’s started to make mistakes,” Neville said.

“You’ve got two goalkeepers of equal ability and you don’t know which one’s your number one, you’ve got an issue. Trust me.

“I think that there is a problem brewing here, whereby Ramsdale is going to start knocking on the door to say get me back in and if he doesn’t he’s going to ask to leave.”

Neville is stern in his view that the situation won’t work, and will lead to one of the players leaving Arsenal.

“Even though it looks like there’s competition for places in the goalkeeping position, it won’t last long, this. The maximum will be a season because the goalkeeper who is not playing or who feels hard done to will end up leaving,” he added.

“I don’t think it can work, there’s nothing I’m seeing that says it can work and I also think it puts more pressure on the one that’s in, because he knows the other guy’s waiting in the wings.”

The issue with that is that Raya is joining permanently in the summer – Arsenal have an obligation to buy him after his loan – and shipping him straight back out would be very awkward.

As such, even if Ramsdale is given his spot back and is deserving of retaining it, Arteta will be left looking bad. He’s created an unneeded headache that might soon start to hinder his side, and that’ll be a nightmare as they look to chase the title.

