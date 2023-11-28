PSG 1-1 Newcastle: Mbappe leaves it late as Magpies rue Champions League VAR drama

PSG managed to claim a late point against Newcastle thanks to a Kylian Mbappe penalty which leaves Eddie Howe’s side third in Group F.

Newcastle had to be resolute in defence throughout the evening and they almost managed to keep PSG at bay.

Alexander Isak gave Newcastle the lead in the first half and they were then tasked with keeping out the likes of Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani.

PSG had a total of 14 shots in the first half alone, but they could find a way past Nick Pope. The Newcastle goalkeeper was kept on his toes throughout the second half too and was unlucky not to keep a clean sheet.

The result leaves Newcastle third in Group F and means that they will be relying on other results to go their way if they are to qualify for the knockout stages.

More to follow…

