PSG have reportedly hit back at Kylian Mbappe after the Real Madrid newbie claimed two figures “saved him” from being ostracised during his farewell season.

A transfer everyone knew was happening months ago was finally announced on Sunday as Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Mbappe on a free transfer. He will join the Spanish giants upon the expiry of his contract later this month.

“Luis Enrique and Luis Campos saved me…”

Mbappe has insisted that signing for Real Madrid is an “immense pleasure” as his “dream has come true”.

“It’s an immense pleasure, a dream come true. It’s very exciting,” Mbappe said.

“I am very happy, relieved and extremely proud. This is the club where I have always dreamed of being, so I want to thank you. I am very excited about the idea of going to this great club, the best in the world.

“I feel very humble at the prospect and would like to thank all the people who have sent me messages and all those who have contributed to this operation.”

Mbappe endured a turbulent final season at PSG and he has claimed that club chiefs “violently” told him he would “no longer play” for the club after making it clear to them that he did not intend to extend his contract beyond 2024, but head coach Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos “saved” him.

“I was made to understand that I would no longer play for PSG [after informing them of my desire to leave at the end of the season],” Mbappe claimed.

“I was told right to my face, and quite violently, so I was convinced that I wasn’t going to play.

“Luis Enrique and Luis Campos saved me. Without them, I would never have stepped onto the pitch again.

“That’s why my ambition was different this year. It was below my standards but just playing, stringing together matches and winning trophies was my biggest pride but next season, I won’t settle for a season like that.”

According to reports in Spain, PSG have ‘responded’ to Mbappe and have accused the France international of ‘having no class’.

A source for the Spanish outlet refuted Mbappe’s claim as PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi “never dictated” decisions.

They said: “Nasser Al Khelaifi has never dictated the slightest decision to the team. Luis Enrique even said it, but despite everything, Mbappe says something and everyone publishes it as if it were true.”

It is also noted that the relationship between club and player is ‘completely broken’ and their ‘conflict’ could continue in the coming months.

This is because there are reportedly ‘discrepancies over his economic departure from Paris’ amid claims he’s ‘not been paid his salary for April and May’.

‘The dispute could end up in the LFP Legal Commission, since PSG claims that the ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ to which Mbappe and Al Khelaifi agreed, by which the player promised to forgive 80 million in loyalty bonuses, must be reproduced in a signed contract. ‘A mess that must be clarified in the coming weeks, which the lawyers of all the parties involved will resolve, now with the striker dressed in white’.

