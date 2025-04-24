Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are locked in an off-pitch feud just days before their Champions League semi-final at the Emirates, according to reports.

PSG travel to London for the first leg of their semi-final next Tuesday, eight days before the return leg in Paris.

Arsenal beat the Ligue Un champions 2-0 in a league phase match earlier this season, a win that came with surprising ease.

Luis Enrique’s side are a different proposition now, having knocked out domestic rivals Brest in the play-offs, Liverpool in the last 16 and Aston Villa in the quarter-final.

Their form has been relentless, and it promises to be a tight match at the Emirates.

However, there is an off-pitch issue to resolve before the two teams lock horns.

Reports from France say PSG have only been allocated 2,500 tickets for the Champions League clash, despite being given 3,000 in the October league phase match.

UEFA regulations typically require clubs to allocate 5% of the stadium’s capacity to away fans, but 2,500 tickets fall closer to 4%, which is short of UEFA’s guidelines and could be contentious.

It has certainly annoyed PSG, whose request for an extra 500 tickets has been ‘rejected’ by Arsenal, as per L’Equipe.

The Gunners have justified their decision by citing security concerns related to the 3,000-ticket allocation, compounded by the London Marathon, which takes place just two days before the semi-final.

PSG, however, argue that this decision is not in the spirit of ‘fair play’ and have reportedly lodged a complaint with UEFA to reinstate the full ticket allocation.

There are also reports suggesting PSG ‘could explore other avenues of appeal’ before Tuesday’s clash. The report states: