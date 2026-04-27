PSG are using Ferrari F1 technology in search for Champions League title

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PSG have turned to technology used at Ferrari’s F1 team in a bid to gain advantages in their search for consecutive Champions League titles.

Luis Enrique’s side take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi final first leg and the club has teamed up with a data, sleep and stress expert to ensure players and staff have the best chance to progress to the final.

The club has teamed up with WHOOP, an expert in wearable fitness technology, to optimise the team’s performance in the run to the season.

WHOOP says it can monitor heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, strain, and stress, and use the data to optimise training, recovery and overall performance for everybody from top level footballers to the coaching staff at the club.

The company was signed up by Ferrari in 2026 for the F1 season in a partnership between Ferrari’s medical team and WHOOP’s performance science team to model ‘a human optimisation programme’ that will help drivers adapt quicker and manage fatigue.

The deal with PSG could help the club monitor players to reduce the risk of injury, giving them a boost ahead of a gruelling end of season run in.

The club does have some injury and fitness worries ahead of the clash with Bayern. Influential midfielder Vitinha picked up an injury to his heel in the match against Lyon and will miss PSG’s match against Angers on Saturday.

“Vitinha will undergo treatment over the next few days. A further assessment will be carried out at the end of the week,” PSG said.

The WHOOP technology has been used by military, athletes and Ferrari, and PSG is the first club to partner with the US firm and make the technology available to the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Richard Heaselgrave, Chief Revenue Officer, Paris Saint-Germain, said: “Innovation is at the heart of Paris Saint-Germain’s project. With WHOOP, we are taking a new step forward by enabling athletes to better understand and enhance their physical condition through leading technology. This partnership reflects our ambition to make performance more accessible, while helping everyone take better care of their well-being and recovery.”

The WHOOP technology is also being made available to fans in a commercial deal. It means fans can order the wearable technology used by PSG.

WHOOP is a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock performance. The wearable technology provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. Fans can get one here.