Paris Saint-Germain have been accused of forcing Kylian Mbappe out of the club by “punishing” the Real Madrid-bound superstar “like a child”.

Mbappe is out of contract at the end of this season and he confirmed on Friday evening that this season would be his last at PSG.

“I wanted to speak to you. I’ve always said I would speak with you when the time comes and so I wanted to announce to you all that it’s my last year at Paris St Germain,” Mbappe said in an interview for PSG supporters.

“I think I needed this…”

“I will not extend and my adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game at the Parc Des Prince on Sunday.

“It’s a lot of emotions, many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world, which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club, with a lot of pressure, to grow as a player of course.”

He added: “It’s hard, hard. I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that, to leave my country, France, Ligue 1, a championship I’ve always known.

“But I think I needed this, a new challenge after seven years. It’s difficult but there’s some people I want to thank above all, these are the fans.”

MORE KYLIAN MBAPPE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mbappe, PSG announcement: Salah among potential replacements ranked from worst to best

👉 Mbappe leaves PSG after Champions League failure as deserved Dortmund eye Wembley retribution

👉 The ridiculous stats of Kylian Mbappe: 28 Champions League and World Cup knockout goals in 36 games

It has been widely reported over the past few months that Mbappe would be leaving ahead of next season.

Several Premier League clubs have been mentioned as potential destinations for Mbappe but Real Madrid have always been his most likely next destination and they are primed to sign him on a free transfer.

On Friday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Kylian Mbappé, currently saying goodbye to Paris Saint-Germain ultras after his announcement.

“The farewell ceremony will take place on Sunday for his last game at Parc des Princes. And then, time for Real Madrid.”

Mbappe was unable to make an impact against Borussia Dortmund as PSG exited the Champions League in midweek and he has been used sparingly in Ligue Un in recent months.

World Cup winner Bixente Lizarazu – who had prolonged spells at Bayern Munich and Bordeaux – has hit out at PSG over their treatment of Mbappe in recent months.

“They punished him like a child because he decided not to renew his contract,” Lizarazu said in an interview with L’Equipe.

“I don’t see how you can play with all your heart when you have suffered a situation like that.”

READ NEXT: Mbappe misery, Barcelona bottle-job: PSG’s Champions League exits ranked based on silliness

