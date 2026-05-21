Paris St Germain head coach Luis Enrique has lavished praise on Arsenal ahead of this month’s Champions League final, dubbing them the best team in the world without the ball.

Arsenal ended their 22-year wait for the Premier League title on Tuesday and Luis Enrique told reporters it was no surprise they had also reached the final of Europe’s elite club competition.

“We’ve got experience of playing against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, and we know full well how good they are on the ball,” Enrique said on Wednesday.

“Off the ball, they’re the best team in the world, no doubt about it. With the ball, they’re capable of scoring plenty of goals.

“And it’s only natural to see them in the final. It’ll be a very tough final with two teams approaching it in two different ways. But I think we’re in for a cracking final.”

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The PSG boss stressed the importance of pressing and defending ahead of the Champions League final in Budapest on May 30, highlighting star forward Ousmane Dembele’s work rate.

“He defends all the time, no matter the match or the minute,” the Spanish manager said.

“It’s important to have him because we tend to always highlight what the forwards do when they score goals or provide assists, but we don’t highlight enough what he does as a defender. When a team doesn’t have the ball, you have to defend.”

David Seaman reveals Champions League final prediction

“It brought back a lot of memories but this is the here and now, this is the Arsenal of today,” Seaman said on Sky Sports on Arsenal winning the Premier League.

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“What’s happened now is every Arsenal fan has seen us win the league which is so special.

“You wouldn’t have thought that [it would take 22 years to win a title] because in the seasons before that, when I was at the club, we won trophies so that was expected of us.

“For it to go that long, it’s a shame. But it doesn’t matter now because we’ve finally done it again.

“The release of pressure now will be so great that I wouldn’t be surprised if this team go on to win more and more because they’ve sampled it now, they know what it feels like.”

He added: “Three seasons of coming second is normally a positive but a lot of people turned it into a negative. But it wasn’t, it was always a progression.

“We’ve gone one step further, one step further and now we’re in with a great chance of winning a really, really special double.”

When asked for his prediction ahead of the Champions League final later this month, Seaman replied: “It’s all about winning, it’s not how we play.

“But the old famous scoreline, ‘1-0 to the Arsenal’, has still got a great sound to it.”

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