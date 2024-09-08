PSG desperate to tie key figure to a new contract

Luis Enrique is to be offered a new contract at PSG

Paris Saint Germain are reportedly eager to tie head coach Luis Enrique to a new contract with the ownership impressed with the Spaniard’s handling of affairs at the club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that the club are working to extend the stay of the Spanish mentor with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Enrique joined PSG in July 2023 and guided them to a French league and cup double last term with his stint in Paris just his second outside of Spain.

“Paris Saint-Germain have new contract proposal ready for Luis Enrique as key part of the project,” Romano wrote on X.

“[The] Spanish manager was fully involved in transfer plan this summer and he’s highly rated at the club.

“Current deal expires in June 2025, PSG are working to extend it.

Enrique cut his teeth as a manager at Barca Atletic before taking the reins at AS Roma in 2011 but spent less than a year in the role.

His next job was at Celta Vigo but he would cut that project short when Barcelona came calling in 2014. Enrique enjoyed some successes at Barcelona including a Champions League and Club World Cup win.

He spent two spells as the Spain manager after leaving his role at Barcelona and made a solid start to his tenure at PSG.

Enrique has revealed that he has set the target of winning as much silverware as possible with the French giants.

“It’s great to be back with the players, to get back to work, and to get the season underway,” Enrique told club media.

“We’re very motivated and looking forward to the first game of the season. It’s going to be an exciting season, we don’t have any pressure, but we want to approach it with a lot of ambition, desire and the desire to win every title possible!”

He expects the rest of Ligue 1 to be trying their utmost to knock his all-conquering side off their perch.

“You never know how your opponents are going to behave.

“Our opponents have of course strengthened their squads, and we know that all our direct rivals will want to steal the title from us. We’ll see how the season develops for each team. But we’re very happy to be starting this new season, this new chapter.

“The players have come back gradually, which changed the preparation a little. We haven’t trained as much as we would have liked, but that’s no excuse. We prepare and play our matches together. There could still be new signings, as the transfer window is open until August 30th, when anything can happen.”

