Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly doing “everything they can” to stop a Manchester City target from looking to leave the club this summer.

City are in an uncertain situation with goalkeeper Ederson. The Brazilian international has played over 350 games for City and when fit, has been their regular No.1 for almost his entire spell at the club.

But that spell could potentially come to an end soon, amid speculation that he could look to leave, with Saudi Pro League clubs keen on taking him on board.

As a result, it’s been reported that City could look to sign Champions League-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, from PSG.

With just a year left on his contract, there could be chance for a transfer, but insider Pete O’Rourke suggests the French outfit are doing their all to stop that situation.

“If he did become available, Man City would be one of several clubs who will be interested in Donnarumma,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s entering the final year of his contract at the French club and there has been no new deal agreed. PSG are doing everything they possibly can to convince Donnarumma to extend his future at the club.

“The player is happy at PSG and his priority is to extend his contract, but if something was to happen in those contract talks, a number of clubs will be looking at him.

“Man City have been linked with a number of goalkeepers. Ederson turns 32 before the start of the season and there’s been talk of a move to the Saudi Pro League.

“Stefan Ortega, again, might be wanting to move on in search of regular first-team football. Right now, it looks like a hard deal to lure Donnarumma away from PSG.

“They’ve just won the treble, the Champions League, and they’re doing everything they can to keep hold of him. So City and everybody else interested in the Italy international will have to miss out.”

City will no doubt be ready to pounce on the PSG goalkeeper if it becomes clear that his current club cannot retain his services, but after the success of last season, it would not be a surprise to see him pen a new deal.

