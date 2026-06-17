Two PSG stars were stunned Myles Lewis-Skelly is not in the England squad

A pair of Paris Saint-Germain players were left shocked at the realisation that an Arsenal youngster who they played against in the Champions League final didn’t make the World Cup with England.

The Three Lions get their World Cup campaign kicked off on Wednesday night against Croatia. Included in the squad are four Premier League champions with Arsenal – Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke.

However, there was no space for young left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly, who’s made six senior appearances for England and had a successful spell in the Gunners side at the back end of the campaign.

His absence was a shock to PSG stars Nuno Mendes and Goncalo Ramos, who faced the 19-year-old in the Champions League final at the end of the season.

Speaking on Pedro Teixiera De Mota’s YouTube channel, Ramos asked: “And there’s no Lewis-Skelly? No? Look, he’s not there either. No, strange. I thought he got the call-up.

“He’s not in the midfield? Midfielders, look. I was pretty sure he was called up.”

Mendes responded: “Ya, he’s not there either.”

Ramos added: “No, and notice, not only is he not there, in the news of the guys who are out, he’s not there either!

“Like, he was a starter for the Arsenal games, Premier League champion, and he plays at left-back.”

Indeed, Lewis-Skelly split duties between left-back and central midfield last season. After a spell of few minutes, he returned at the back end of the season as a midfielder, putting in a quality display in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

Thereafter, Lewis-Skelly played almost every minute remaining in the campaign, including a 90-minute outing against PSG in the Champions League final.

England replaced Livramento with centre-back

It is perhaps even more of a shock that Lewis-Skelly has not been called up to the England squad after fellow full-back Tino Livramento was injured ahead of their first game.

READ: England: Maguire reveals reason for Alexander-Arnold snub after Carragher raises Tuchel theory

He has been replaced by central defender Trevoh Chalobah, with boss Thomas Tuchel explaining the decision.

He said: “We called Trevoh Chalobah because then we free up Jarell Quansah as a full back on both sides and Djed Spece both sides as a full-back.

“So Trevoh comes as a centre-back alternative and gives us full coverage in the back four.”

Portugal, for whom Mendes and Ramos both play, also get their World Cup campaign kicked off on Wednesday, as they face DR Congo in their opener.

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