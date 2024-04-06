According to reports, Kylian Mbappe’s brother – Ethan Mbappe – has decided whether to follow the Real Madrid-bound superstar in leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe is due to be out of contract at the end of this season and it emerged earlier this year that he has no intention to extend his current PSG deal.

Are the Mbappe brothers joining Real Madrid?

The World Cup winner has been heavily linked with Premier League clubs in recent months but Real Madrid have always been considered his most likely next destination if he leaves PSG.

Mbappe is understood to be in talks with Real Madrid over a move to the Spanish giants but an announcement is yet to be made on his long-term future.

Back in February, a report from Spanish outlet OK Diaro claimed ‘Kylian Mbappe and Mbappe’s family are asking that their brother, Ethan Mbappe, be signed’ by Real Madrid as well.

The report added: ‘Madrid thought about it and in the end, they said yes. The normal thing is for him to join Real Madrid Castilla’.

The 17-year-old made his senior debut for PSG in December 2023 off the bench in the 3-1 win over Ligue Un rivals Metz.

Mbappe penned a three-year contract in 2021 but he is yet to sign a professional deal as he does not turn 18 until 29 December.

Despite reported interest from Real Madrid, Fabrice Hawkins for RMC Sport claims Mbappe is ‘very attached’ to PSG and ‘would like to stay’.

The report explains: ‘Very attached to the club as a Parisian titi, Ethan Mbappé would like to continue at PSG. The young midfielder has suitors, in Ligue 1 and abroad, notably in Germany and Spain.

‘Could he follow his brother if he signs for Real Madrid? This is not the trend today. The environment aspires to follow its own path.

‘Appreciated by everyone internally, Ethan Mbappé is also considered a player with great potential. And Zoumana Camara, coach of the Parisian U19s, is full of praise for his state of mind.’

“He is clearly the future of the club…”

Before Mbappe made his senior debut, PSG head coach Luis Enrique boldly claimed that he is “the future of the club”.

“The future will tell, but I must say that Ethan is clearly the future of the club,” Enrique told reporters.

“He is a player who is not yet ready physically. He trains with us. No one can say that he is 17 years old; he is a left-handed midfielder with very great qualities and a great vision of the game.

“[Mbappé] has a very good profile. He is very intelligent when he plays with others. He’s a player I really like, and I’m sure he’ll make an appearance with the first team soon.”