PSG next? 7 teams that won the Champions League after selling their star player

While plenty of people tipped PSG to fall off following the departure of Kylian Mbappe, Luis Enrique’s side stands a great chance of winning their first-ever Champions League.

If they do manage to go all the way and win the Champions League this season, they won’t be the first club to do so after selling their star player.

This phenomenon tends to happen more often than you’d think and we’ve gathered seven examples of it in modern times.

For the full article, please click here.