PSG president reveals ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Mbappe in plea to snub Real Madrid

Nasser Al-Khelaifi with Kylian Mbappe during a presentation of his new contract.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has expressed his desire to keep “the best player in the world”, Kylian Mbappe, at the club.

Mbappe is out of contract at the end of the season and has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

In fact, a move to the Bernabeu has been discussed ever since he broke onto the scene for AS Monaco.

He came very close to joining Los Blancos in the summer of 2022 but decided to extend his stay in the French capital, penning a two-year contract with the option to extend until 2025.

The France captain has informed PSG he does not intend to trigger the extension, which forced the Ligue 1 champions to put him up for sale last summer.

A move failed to come to fruition, despite a huge bid from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad, and we are back where we were in 2022.

After being left with egg on their face two years ago, Madrid are eager for Mbappe to let them know his intention as soon as possible.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side pushing the 25-year-old for a decision could play into PSG’s hands, although there is also believed to be interest from a few Premier League clubs.

Affording his wages, signing-on fee and all the other fees involved in the deal – even without a transfer fee being paid – will likely be too expensive for Liverpool and Arsenal, which again plays into PSG’s hands.

The club’s president, Al-Khelaifi has been discussing Mbappe’s future in the French capital and has revealed there is “a gentleman’s agreement” in place with the ex-Monaco youngster, though he did not specify what the agreement is.

“For me, he is the best player in the world, that’s the truth at this moment in time,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport.

“I have a good relationship with Kylian, he is a big player, personality and man. He said after the Trophee du Champions game, he has an agreement with me. I don’t want to get it out there.

“He knows what it is. He’s 25 years old, still young but the best player in the world. He’s going to win lots of trophies with the club and with the national team too. For the next ten years or so.

“I don’t want to talk about money and what the agreement is about. It’s not an agreement about money.

“It’s a gentleman’s agreement between the player, the president of the club, the sporting director and the coach. It’s more than just a signed agreement.

“Listen, I won’t hide anything. I absolutely want Kylian to stay. Absolutely. For me, the best player in the world is him and the best thing for Kylian is PSG.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett has said any comments about Mbappe’s future that have been made in public are “quite disingenuous”.

“He’s got lots of options if he’s prepared to compromise on his wage demands or transfer fee because he’s going to be a free agent,” Dorsett said on The Transfer Show.

“But he is the best player in the world right now so it’s quite right that he should demand compensation for being that.

“I think it’s quite sad that it’s come to this, but I’m a bit bored with it. If it wasn’t the best player in the world, if he wasn’t as exciting as he is, we would be bored stiff of this whole saga.

“The relationship between him and PSG, there are all these platitudes about how much they respect each other, but it’s irrelevant. He’s leaving very soon on a free, he doesn’t want to sign a new deal and he’s been given that opportunity.

“PSG see him as a massive asset, but he’s not the centre of their project. He might be for the next few months but after that, they have to live without him. They’re one of the richest clubs in the world and they’ll find someone else.

“What’s been said in public is quite disingenuous.”

