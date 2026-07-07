PSG ‘reach agreement’ that paves way for Liverpool to sign Bradley Barcola

Bradley Barcola has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

PSG have reached an agreement on personal terms with a winger whose arrival will pave the way for Bradley Barcola to leave, and an update from Arsenal makes great reading for Liverpool.

Despite winning back-to-back Champions League titles, Luis Enrique’s all-conquering PSG side are making major changes to their forward line.

Goncalo Ramos has been sold to AC Milan for €74m prior to add-ons. Barcola too could depart, though PSG will only sanction the winger’s exit if getting two big names through the front door.

After Yan Diomande signalled his intention to sign for PSG instead of Liverpool, a deal for the RB Leipzig ace is there to be made.

Regarding the second addition, RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins has broken news of PSG agreeing personal terms with Maghnes Akliouche.

The Frenchman plays for Monaco and according to Hawkins, he’s just ironed out a five-year contract with PSG.

PSG agree personal terms with Maghnes Akliouche

Hawkins wrote on X: ‘Paris-Saint-Germain and Maghnes Akliouche have reached an agreement on a 5-year contract. Discussions have just begun between Paris and Monaco.’

As mentioned, PSG have now entered club-to-club talks with Monaco, and if successful in landing both Akliouche and Diomande, Barcola can go.

That is music to the ears of Liverpool chiefs, though there’s stiff competition coming by way of Arsenal.

The Gunners are also in the market for a superstar left winger after agreeing to sell Leandro Trossard to Besiktas for €18m plus €2m in add-ons.

The Daily Mail have confirmed Arsenal’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, is working on agreements with Barcola and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers in parallel.

While that might sound daunting for Liverpool, it’s important to note Arsenal do not intend to sign both Rogers and Barcola.

Instead, it is merely Berta’s strategy to simultaneously work on two deals then make a decision on which one to push over the line when the time comes.

Arsenal want Rogers, freeing Liverpool to sign Barcola

Yet according to both The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal’s mind is already made up and it’s Rogers who they actually want.

The Athletic declared on Tuesday: ‘Arsenal’s top target remains Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa.’

Earlier this week, transfer guru Romano stated: “Arsenal also have an interest in Barcola but their number one option remains Morgan Rogers.”

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With Arsenal prioritising Rogers, PSG advancing in efforts to sign Akliouche, and Diomande greenlighting a move to Paris, the pieces are now falling into place for Liverpool to grab Barcola.

Regarding cost, this deal won’t come cheaply, with PSG valuing Barcola in excess of €135m / £116m.