Paris Saint-Germain are willing to pay a world-record transfer fee to land Lamine Yamal, according to a report which states Barcelona have a ‘very difficult’ choice.

Yamal has quickly risen to the top of the world football food chain. As a teenager, Yamal has become one of the very best players in both the Barcelona and Spain squads.

He had a hand in European Championship glory with Spain, and already has 65 direct goal contributions to his name with Barca.

He won the Kopa Trophy in 2025 and, at 18 years old, finished second to Ousmane Dembele in Ballon d’Or voting.

Yamal has been linked with Champions League holders PSG previously, and a Defensa Central report has revealed they are ‘so convinced’ by his talents that they are ‘willing to pay’ €230million (£200m) for him, making him the most expensive football ever, surpassing Neymar’s €222million (£193m) move to PSG in 2017, also from Barcelona.

Barca had no choice to sell Neymar to the French giants back then, as he had a release clause which they met. Yamal, though, has a €1billion (£870.3m) clause.

In any case, the report states Barca have a ‘very difficult’ decision when it comes to Yamal, as they’re not going to make much more the reported PSG fee, but the 18-year-old is already one of the very best players in the world and could keep that status throughout his career.

MORE ON BARCELONA FROM F365:

👉 Ceferin dresses as hotdog, pledges to find guy who did this after overseas league games confirmed

👉 Top ten Premier League defectors features more players from Liverpool than Man Utd

👉 Real Madrid ‘raise stakes’ with ‘staggering offer’ for top Man City star to ‘close deal ASAP’ – report

The player’s perspective will reportedly be taken into account – Yamal is not going to be sold if he doesn’t want to, and given he’s thriving as a teenager at the club who gave him his start, there’s a good chance he’ll decide not to go anywhere.

It is reported that Yamal is ‘very happy’ at Barca. In any case, the report states that Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the PSG president, will ‘continue to pursue his signing until the very end’.

While no other outlets have picked up this report, it would not be a surprise were the French giants genuinely serious about paying such a large sum for Yamal, having done it for Neymar previously, and the Spaniard perhaps having a higher ceiling.

If the offer does come in and is knocked back, it will be interesting to see if PSG raise the stakes to ensure they can land one of world football’s greatest talents.

READ MORE: Barcelona president Laporta left ‘stunned’ by £26m Man Utd transfer: ‘It’s a genuine bargain’