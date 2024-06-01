According to reports, Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has ‘accepted’ an offer from Ligue Un giants PSG to replace Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman confirmed earlier this year that this season will be his last at PSG and he’ll leave the Ligue Un champions upon the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Mbappe has been linked with Premier League clubs in recent months, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal mooted as potential destinations.

Despite this, Spanish giants Real Madrid have always been his most likely next destination. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that this deal should be announced “after the Champions League final”.

“It’s a crucial weekend for the Kylian Mbappe deal because Real Madrid are working on everything in terms of an announcement being made after the Champions League final,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Let me confirm one crucial point from Real Madrid sources and also sources close to the player… the message on his salary is very clear. Kylian Mbappe’s fixed salary will be absolutely in the same range as other stars at the club like Jude Bellingham or Vinicius Jr.

“It will not be anywhere close to the salary he had on the table from Madrid two years ago. That’s absolutely confirmed.

“Of course what’s going to make the difference is his image rights. He will own a good part of the image rights in the agreement, but don’t forget the signing fee of over €100m, split over the five years of his contract.

“We are just waiting on the formal steps and then guys, it’s gonna be time for the big reveal.”

MORE MBAPPE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Seismic boost’ to Arsenal hopes on Mbappe as Man Utd make a ‘U-turn’

👉 Mbappe reveals being open to Serie A transfer as Bellingham talks up future Real Madrid team-mate

👉 Kylian Mbappe’s bodyguard clashes with F1 icon at Monaco GP – ‘I’m in charge around here’

According to reports in Spain, PSG have chosen Napoli attacker Kvaratskhelia to replace Mbappe.

The 23-year-old Georgia international has been sensational for Napoli over the past two seasons. In 2023/24, he grabbed 11 goals and nine assists in his 45 appearances across all competitions.

The report claims PSG have ‘seduced’ Kvaratskhelia with ‘an offer from another planet’.

‘PSG is close to closing one of the most anticipated signings of the season. ‘Kvaratskhelia, the 23-year-old young Georgian talent, has accepted the offer from the Parisian club and will join the team in the coming weeks. ‘PSG has put an irresistible offer of 100 million euros on the table, thus ensuring the incorporation of a player who has been fundamental in Napoli’s performance last season.’

READ NEXT: Mbappe, PSG announcement… Salah among potential replacements ranked from worst to best

