Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is a very brave man, reportedly deciding he is ‘open’ to joining AC Milan’s arch-rivals Inter.

Donnarumma left his boyhood club AC Milan on a free transfer in the 2021 summer transfer window, signing a lucrative five-year deal in the French capital.

Milan supporters were very upset when the Italian goalkeeper left, believing he money was his motivation.

On his return to San Siro for a Champions League match against the Rossoneri in November 2023, angry home fans threw fake dollar bills at their academy graduate, giving him an extremely hostile ‘welcome’ back.

Rolls of fake bank notes launched at the player had an image of Donnarumma with the word “mercanario” – the Italian word for mercenary and “Dollarumma”.

He was also booed by fans at the San Siro for then-European champions Italy in a Nations League match against Spain in October 2021.

Donnarumma has obviously not p*ssed off enough Milan supporters, as he could return to Italy to join Inter next summer.

This is according to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, who says the 26-year-old could replace Yann Sommer, whose contract conveniently expires at the same time as the PSG stopper.

Indeed, it is believed that Donnarumma is ‘open’ to the move having spoken candidly after Italy’s recent Nations League match at San Siro against Germany.

He said: “Some fans would like me here at San Siro? It’s nice, these are situations that will be seen later. I missed both Italy and this stadium so much.

“San Siro is important to me: I grew up here, in Milan, it will always be a second home for me. I was touched by the applause of all the fans tonight, for sure.”

Donnarumma’s agent recently told French outlet L’Equipe that it is the goalkeeper’s priority to stay at PSG.

“It is the only club where Donnarumma wants to sign,” Enzo Raiola claimed.

For his own safety, it would be advisable to stay at PSG, though the Corriere report – aggregated by Get Football News France – says a move to Inter would ‘deteriorate his relationship further’ with the Milan supporters.

Donnarumma has not quite lived up to the hype he had as a teenager but is still a top goalkeeper.

He has made some high-profile errors, however, especially in the Champions League.

That was not the case against Liverpool in PSG’s last-16 victory though, becoming the hero through his heroics in the penalty shootout victory at Anfield.

His opposite number Alisson was the hero from the first leg, making an outrageous nine saves – the most from a Reds goalkeeper a Champions League match.