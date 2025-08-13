Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has reportedly agreed to join Manchester City after an ‘exchange’ with Pep Guardiola.

Donnarumma is out of contract next year and an extension is now extremely unlikely after Luis Enrique omitted the Italian from his squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup tie with Tottenham Hotspur.

Enrique confirmed on Tuesday that it was his decision to drop the ex-AC Milan star.

“I am 100 per cent responsible,” the Spanish head coach told reporters. “I want a different kind of goalkeeper and I made this decision. Gigio is one of the best goalkeepers in the whole world.”

Donnarumma responded with a statement on Tuesday night, saying “someone has decided” he’s out of the group, without naming Enrique.

“To the special Paris fans, From the first day I arrived, I gave everything – on and off the pitch – to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain,” he wrote in a letter to the club’s supporters.

“Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened.

“I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done.

“If that doesn’t happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me, and I will never forget it. I will always carry with me the memory of all the emotions, the magical nights, and of you, who made me feel at home.

“To my teammates – my second family – thank you for every battle, every laugh, every moment we shared. You will always be my brothers.

“Playing for this club and living in this city has been an immense honour. Thank you, Paris.”

There has been speculation of a Premier League move all summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea most strongly linked with the 26-year-old.

However, it’s Manchester City now emerging as the most likely destination, despite their signing of James Trafford from Burnley.

Fabrice Hawkins reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Cityzens are ‘monitoring’ Donnarumma and could move for him if Ederson leaves. It was claimed the Italian is ‘keen on the move’, and a fresh report from L’Équipe states that he has ‘already reached an agreement’ with City and has ‘exchanged with Pep Guardiola’.

Both City and United have ‘been in talks with his agent for months’, suggesting Donnarumma ‘has been preparing for his possible exit for some time’. The Cityzens are set to beat their rivals to his signature, as he has ‘already spoken with Pep Guardiola and reached a contractual agreement with City management’.

It’s noted that Guardiola wanted to sign the goalkeeper last summer and is now ‘waiting for Ederson to leave for Galatasaray’ before finalising a deal for Donnarumma, who has been in the Ballon d’Or conversation this year.

The report states:

City, who already wanted Donnarumma last season, do not intend to miss their chance, while the asking price from the Parisian management is said to be lower than that of Lucas Chevalier (€40 million fixed + €15 million in bonuses). For several weeks, City has been waiting for Ederson to leave for Galatasaray to make more concrete progress. In recent hours, the Citizens have been looking for the best way to approach PSG so as not to have to pay the high price.

United’s pursuit, meanwhile, has stalled due to their inability to sell Andre Onana.

